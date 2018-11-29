Oracle Updates Status of Texas Eagleford Asset Acquisition

FORT WORTH, November 29, 2018 -

Oracle Oil and Gas LLC (Oracle Oil and Gas) a wholly owned subsidiary of Oracle Energy Corp. ("Oracle") (TSX.V: OEC) (Frankfurt: O2E) advises the status of the previously announced process for acquiring Eagleford assets.

Oracle's news release dated November 13 advised that the required Oct 31 payment of USD $250,000 towards acquisition of the HBP Assets was not completed. Oracle further advises that the required November 21 payment of USD $200,000 towards acquisition of the mineral rights was also not completed.

Oracle is continuing discussions with potential investors regarding funding for acquisition of Eagleford assets.

