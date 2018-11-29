Dynacor Declares Second Quarterly Dividend Payment

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2018 - Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC: DNGDF) (Dynacor or the Corporation) is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend payment of CAD$0.01 per common share will be paid on January 3, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 19, 2018. The payment represents the second quarterly dividend payment made to shareholders following the Corporation’s first ever dividend payment in October 2018. The Corporation’s quarterly dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.



Dynacor has just completed its 30th consecutive quarter of profits and expects 2018 to be its most productive year since the start of its operations. With its proven business model, management is engaged in its new strategic plan defined earlier this year and to continue to increase its gold production in the upcoming months and years.

The declaration and payment of dividends is at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Corporation’s financial results, cash requirements, prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

ABOUT DYNACOR GOLD MINES INC.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through its government approved ore processing operations. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2017, Dynacor produced 79,897 ounces of gold, a 9% increase as compared with 2016 (73,477 ounces). Dynacor trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DNG) and the OTC in the United States under the symbol (DNGDF).

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements in the foregoing may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Dynacor, or industry results, to be materially different from any future result, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this news release.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSX: DNG / OTC: DNGDF)

Website: http://www.dynacor.com

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DynacorGold

Facebook: facebook.com/DynacorGoldMines

Shares outstanding: 39,524,977

For more information, please contact: Dynacor Gold Mines Inc.