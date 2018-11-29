LithiumOre to Present at the 11th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, November 29, 2018 - LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net) (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources Inc. (OTCQB: ORRP), a lithium resource exploration and development company today announced that it will be presenting at the 11th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 5 at 7:30 AM EST. CEO Doug Cole will be presenting and meeting with investors.

During the session, CEO Doug Cole will demonstrate how his little known Nevada based company, LithiumOre, is poised to become one of the most substantial players in the production and supply of battery-grade lithium within the United States.

"Internally, our entire year leads up to the Main Event. It has become the 'one thing' everyone in the small and micro-cap world knows us for. Also, free mints" stated Chris Lahiji, while enjoying a mint. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the most interesting businesses in the world to our ever growing community."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place December 4th, 5th, and 6th, in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, will feature 250 companies, and will be attended by over 1,200 individuals.

View LithiumOre's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ORRP

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About LithiumOre, Corp.

LithiumOre (http://lithiumore.net), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oroplata Resources Inc. (OTC Markets: ORRP), is a lithium resource exploration and development company, whose primary focus is the establishment of a low cost, environmentally sound production base to supply the rapidly growing lithium-ion battery industry for both mobile devices and laptops, as well as the burgeoning EV (electronic vehicle) industry. LithiumOre is focused on becoming a substantial, profitable lithium producer via the timely development of valuable production-grade lithium brine deposits in Nevada.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

Contact:

Name: Doug Cole

Phone: 925-989-9900

Address: 930 Tahoe Blvd, Suite 802-16, Incline Village, NV 89451

Email: dougcole@mac.com

SOURCE: LithiumOre