NuLegacy Gold Reports on Annual General Meeting

RENO, Nov. 29, 2018 - NuLegacy Gold Corp. (TSXV:NUG) (OTC:NULGF) reports that at its annual general meeting held on November 28, 2018, a total of 155.1 million common shares or 50.6% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares were represented.



Shareholders voted in favor of the items of business before the meeting, being the appointment of the company’s Auditors and the election of the following directors for the ensuing year: Albert Matter, James Anderson, Alex Davidson, Alan Hill, Edward Cope, John Budreski and Roger Steininger.

James E Anderson, Chief Executive Officer



About NuLegacy Gold Corporation: NuLegacy is a Nevada exploration company focused on discovering additional Carlin-style gold deposits on its premier district scale 108 sq. km (41.7 sq. mile) Red Hill Project in the prolific Cortez gold trend of Nevada.

To date NuLegacy has discovered the Iceberg Carlin-style gold deposits and has identified several more highly prospective exploration targets that are being drilled this year.

NuLegacy’s Red Hill Project is located on trend and adjacenti to the three multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) that are amongst Barrick Gold’s largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold minesii.

i The similarity and proximity of these deposits (including Goldrush) in the Cortez Trend is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization in NuLegacy’s Red Hill Project.

ii As extracted from Barrick’s Q4-2013 and Q1-2014 reports. As reported by Barrick, the Goldrush resource contains 8,557,000 indicated ounces of gold within 25.78 million tonnes grading ~10.57 g/t and 1,650,000 inferred ounces within 5.6 million tonnes grading ~9.0 g/t.





