PetroTal Announces Third Quarter Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

CALGARY and HOUSTON, Nov. 29, 2018 - PetroTal Corp. ("PetroTal" or the "Company") (TSXV: TAL) is pleased to provide a summary of its financial and operating results as of September 30, 2018.

Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.petrotal-corp.com. All figures referred to in this press release are denominated in U.S. dollars.

2018 THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Produced approximately 72,000 barrels of oil ("Bbls") during the third quarter and over 135,000 Bbls to date

Recorded revenue and net income of $4.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, in first period of revenue recognition in the Company's nine month history, significantly ahead of schedule

OPERATIONS UPDATE

The Company placed the Bretaña oil field online at approximately 1,000 barrels of oil per day ("BOPD") during the initial testing and commissioning phase. In the third-quarter, production averaged 757 BOPD. To date, the well has accumulated approximately 135,000 Bbls and the Company has been able to increase production as of November 8, 2018 to approximately 2,000 BOPD. The Company expects to average between 1,250 and 1,450 BOPD for the quarter ending December 31, 2018.

Current facilities are designed to manage approximately 6,000 BOPD and 10,000 barrels of formation water per day. The discovery well is also producing aquifer water, as expected, at current rates of approximately 3,000 barrels of water per day for a total fluid production of approximately 5,000 barrels per day. The Company has in place and operating water injection pumps and a water disposal well which was drilled by the previous operator.

In addition, the Company has completed refurbishment and construction on the existing drilling pad and is now able to drill additional wells in 2019 without causing material interruptions to production. Mobilization of a drilling rig has commenced and, once fully tested, will be taken to Bretaña to begin drilling the Company's second oil well. The expected spud date is February 2019 with first production expected in late March 2019. This second oil well will be drilled down to the Chonta Formation to comply with the current exploration commitment and investigate the potential for light oil. It will be completed as an oil producer at the top of the target Vivian Formation. The Company has received a drilling permit to drill a follow up oil well at Bretaña which would be the Company's third oil producer. The Company has also received an extension for the ongoing long-term testing at Bretaña until May 31, 2019 providing the Company sufficient time to obtain approval of the already submitted full field development EIA study.

During the quarter, the Company executed an initial oil sales contract with PetroPeru, Peru's state oil company and owner of the Iquitos refinery, pursuant to which the Company is entitled to sell up to 1,000 BOPD to the refinery during the initial long-term testing phase. The Company successfully negotiated a discount equivalent to 14 percent from Brent; however, the Company does not pay pipeline tariffs during the contract term, as all oil is barged directly to the refinery. The crude oil is currently picked up at the Bretaña field and transported to the refinery by PetroPeru. Crude oil produced in excess of the contracted 1,000 BOPD is being sent to the Iquitos refinery as well as to the Conchan refinery near Lima, also owned by PetroPeru, with less diluent for evaluation under separate agreements. The Company believes the use of the refinery in Lima, as well as other nearby markets, is key to establishing new and competitive markets for its crude oil.

Manolo Zuniga, President and Chief Executive Officer stated:

"Our team continues to deliver positive operational results and we are pleased with the initial well test and early production results thus far. Strong realized oil prices for the September quarter of over $61.00 per barrel plus our ability to barge directly to the refinery, which saves on pipeline tariffs, provides key cash to the Company at this stage. First revenue and first net income are all key milestones for PetroTal and have been achieved ahead of schedule. We continue to monitor oil prices, however we remain fully funded to drill our second oil producer in the first quarter of 2019. As mentioned above, we have begun to mobilize the rig to Bretaña to continue development of the oil field. We will enter 2019 with ample cash to drill the follow up well and grow production with no current debt on the balance sheet. Our initiative to list on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market is ongoing and we continue to investigate that opportunity."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

The following table summarizes key financial highlights associated with the Company's financial performance.





Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended June 30, ($US thousands)

2018 2017 2018 2017











Revenues

4,144 - - - Expenses

3,637 - 1,400 - Net income (loss)

507 - (1,400) -











Total assets

91,322 - 98,918 - Total liabilities

11,655 - 19,819 - Shareholders' equity

79,667 - 79,099 -

ABOUT BRETAÑA FIELD

Oil in the Bretaña field was first discovered in the 1970's and was subsequently re-discovered by Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra"). Several wells have been drilled to delineate the field and recent seismic has de-risked the structure. The rediscovery well drilled by Gran Tierra in 2014 tested 18.5 degrees API oil from the Vivian formation. The Northern oil fields in Peru have produced over one billion barrels of oil, mostly from the Vivian formation. The Company acquired the assets in Peru on December 18, 2017 from Gran Tierra. The well currently under long-term testing initially tested at a rate of 3,095 BOPD of 18.5 API oil from the horizontal sidetrack in 2013. The well had been shut-in since that time until the Company put the well on production in June of this year.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly-traded oil and gas development and production company focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing oil fields in Northern Peru and is led by an experienced Board of Directors, focused on safely and cost effectively developing and exploiting the Bretaña oil field.

