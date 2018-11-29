Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Peloton Warrant Extension

29.11.2018  |  The Newswire
London, November 29, 2018 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC) (OTCQB:PMCCF) has modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows:

    1. 400,000 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.10 until 5:00 pm on December 7, 2018 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on December 7, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Edward (Ted) Ellwood, MBA

President & CEO

1-519-964-2836

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Province of Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 76,242,950 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada, including Independence Valley which is now under option to Kinross. The Company also has projects in Montana and Ontario, Canada.

CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Mineninfo

Peloton Minerals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.pelotonminerals.com


