Peloton Warrant Extension

400,000 warrants exercisable at a price of CDN$0.10 until 5:00 pm on December 7, 2018 are now exercisable until 5:00 pm on December 7, 2020.

London, November 29, 2018 - Peloton Minerals Corp. ("PMC" or the "Company") (CSE Symbol: PMC) (OTCQB:PMCCF) has modified the expiry time of certain outstanding warrants of the Company held by previous private placement investors as follows:

Peloton Minerals Corp. is a reporting issuer in good standing in the Province of Ontario whose common shares are listed on the CSE (Symbol: PMC) and trade in the U.S. on the OTC QB (Symbol: PMCCF). There are 76,242,950 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital of the Company.

Peloton owns three gold exploration projects located in Elko County, Nevada, including Independence Valley which is now under option to Kinross. The Company also has projects in Montana and Ontario, Canada.

