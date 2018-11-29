Whiting Petroleum Corporation Senior Vice President Pete Hagist to Present at Capital One Securities Annual Energy Conference

Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: WLL) today announced that Pete Hagist, Senior Vice President of Planning and Reservoir Engineering, will present at the Capital One Securities Annual Energy Conference at the Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans, LA. Mr. Hagist’s presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Mr. Hagist’s live presentation may be accessed on the Internet by logging onto the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/cof10/wll/. The presentation materials and link to the webcast will also be available on Whiting’s website at www.whiting.com beginning December 6, 2018. You may access the presentation by clicking on the “Investor Relations” box on the menu and then on the link titled "Webcasts."

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corp., a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company that explores for, develops, acquires and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005789/en/

Contact

Whiting Petroleum

Company Contact: Eric K. Hagen

Title: Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 303.837.1661

Email: Eric.Hagen@whiting.com