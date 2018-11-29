Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Senior Vice President Pete Hagist to Present at Capital One Securities Annual Energy Conference

29.11.2018  |  Business Wire

Whiting Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: WLL) today announced that Pete Hagist, Senior Vice President of Planning and Reservoir Engineering, will present at the Capital One Securities Annual Energy Conference at the Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans, LA. Mr. Hagist’s presentation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, December 6, 2018.

Mr. Hagist’s live presentation may be accessed on the Internet by logging onto the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/cof10/wll/. The presentation materials and link to the webcast will also be available on Whiting’s website at www.whiting.com beginning December 6, 2018. You may access the presentation by clicking on the “Investor Relations” box on the menu and then on the link titled "Webcasts."

About Whiting Petroleum Corporation

Whiting Petroleum Corp., a Delaware corporation, is an independent oil and gas company that explores for, develops, acquires and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The Company’s largest projects are in the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota and Niobrara play in northeast Colorado. The Company trades publicly under the symbol WLL on the New York Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit http://www.whiting.com.



Contact

Whiting Petroleum
Company Contact: Eric K. Hagen
Title: Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 303.837.1661
Email: Eric.Hagen@whiting.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap