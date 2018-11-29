Sandy Lake Gold Proposes a Name Change

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2018 - Sandy Lake Gold Inc. (“Sandy Lake” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SLAU) announces that the board of directors have passed a resolution to propose a corporate name change to Aremu Gold Inc.



This resolution will be included in the upcoming management circular seeking shareholder approval at the annual general and special meeting (at a January date to be announced).

The name change will also be subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For further information contact:

Sandy Lake Gold Inc.

Patrick Sheridan, CEO

Suite 1101– 141 Adelaide Street West,

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

Telephone: (416) 628-5904



Email: info@sandylake.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information and/or statements. Forward-looking statements and/or information are based on a number of material factors, expectations and/or assumptions of Sandy Lake which have been used to develop such statements and/or information but which may prove to be incorrect. Although Sandy Lake believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements as Sandy Lake can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified herein, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the availability of the proposed new name of the Company and the receipt of applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals. The forward-looking information and statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such information and/or statements, including the assumptions made in respect thereof, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and/or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information and/or statements including, without limitation, risks that applicable shareholder and regulatory approvals will not be received. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.