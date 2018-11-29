Western Troy and Canada Revenue Agency Reach Settlement Agreement

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2018 - Western Troy Capital Resources (TSX Venture: WRY) (“Western Troy”) announced today that it has reached a settlement agreement with the Canada Revenue Agency (the “CRA”) regarding certain exploration expenses that Western Troy incurred in 2011.

In 2015, Western Troy received the results of an audit by the CRA related to its 2011 flow-through forms filed. The reassessment resulted in certain expenditures being denied as Canadian Exploration Expense (CEE) by the CRA and a liability of Part XII.6 tax and interest of $100,240. Western Troy disputed the reassessment.

As a consequence of the denied CEE, Western Troy was obligated to reimburse an investor for income taxes owing as a result of the reduced tax deduction by the investor. If the CRA had prevailed in its denial of CEE in 2011, the potential liability to the investor could have been as much as $396,430. In order to minimize the impact of the potential liability on the investor, Western Troy paid him $300,000 in July of 2017. The investor agreed to return all or a portion of the $300,000 to Western Troy to the extent Western Troy prevailed in its dispute with the CRA. The investor agreed to work through Western Troy’s attorney, Mr. Brian Carr of Thorsteinssons in Toronto, in the matter and Western Troy agreed to cover the attorney fees. In addition to the $300,000 paid to the investor, Western Troy accrued $96,430 for his potential lost tax deduction.

To be clear, Western Troy has recorded a total liability of $196,670 in addition to the $300,000 paid to the investor. Based on Mr. Carr’ estimates, the settlement with the CRA will result in Western Troy receiving approximately $124,000 back from the investor, a charge of approximately $50,000 for the Part XII.6 penalty, and attorney fees and costs of approximately $69,000. The net result of the settlement will be the difference between the $124,000 to be recovered from the investor and the costs of the Part XII.6 penalty of $50,000 and the attorney fees and costs of $69,000. The net is $5,000 and Western Troy will no longer carry the liability of $196,670 on its Balance Sheet.

Contact Information:

Western Troy Capital Resources Rex E. Loesby, CEO

Tel: 303-771-9610

Email: RexLoesby@gmail.com

Website: www.westerntroycapital.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

