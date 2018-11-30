Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Board Changes and Senior Management Appointment

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) ("Hastings" or the "Company") announces that Mr Guy Robertson has retired from his role as Non-Executive Director and Joint Company Secretary following the 2018 AGM. Mr Robertson has served as Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary since 2011 and during this time has helped guide Hastings through a period of significant exploration success.Mr Robertson has been succeeded by the appointment of Mr Neil Hackett as Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary. Neil has over 20 years' ASX director, company secretary and senior executive experience in mining, industrials and funds management industries and a further 10 years corporate experience with the ASIC. Neil is currently Non-Executive Chairman of ASX listed lithium and gold explorer Ardiden Ltd. , Non- Executive Director of ASX listed oil and gas explorer Calima Energy Limited, Council Member of John XXIII College and Independent Board Advisor and Company Secretary to Footwear Industries Pty Ltd (trading as Steel Blue Boots). Neil holds a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Western Australia, post-graduate qualifications in Applied Finance and Investment, and Financial Planning, is a Graduate and Facilitator with the AICD and is a Fellow of FINSIA.The Board of Hastings also welcomes the appointment of Mr Andrew Reid as Chief Operating Officer. Andrew has 25 years of expertise in mine management with experience in construction, commissioning and plant operation. Andrew has developed and managed mining projects in West Africa and Finland and was previously COO of Finders Resources Ltd, GM of Kevista Mine and First Quantum Minerals.Charles Lew, Executive Chairman of Hastings commented that "I am very appreciative of the support and guidance over the last 5 years from Guy Robertson and welcome Neil Hackett whose qualifications and experience will make him a valuable addition to the Hastings Board. In addition, the arrival of Andrew Reid adds further depth to the management team."





Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





