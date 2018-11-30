Husky Energy Appoints Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, Nov. 30, 2018 - The Board of Directors of Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) has announced the appointment of Jeff Hart as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).



“Jeff is already an integral member of our executive management team, having served as our Acting CFO since April 2018, and has extensive experience in progressively senior finance roles at Husky,” said CEO Rob Peabody. “As such, he is well positioned to ensure the successful execution of our five-year-plan.”

Prior to his appointment, Hart was the VP, Controller for Husky, leading Upstream and Downstream finance, finance process governance and projects, as well as corporate accounting and reporting. He joined Husky in 2010.

Before joining Husky, he held finance positions in the offshore, oil sands and petrochemical operations at Statoil, Norsk Hydro, and Imperial Oil.

He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Alberta, and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Saint Mary’s University, Halifax.

He continues to be responsible for the financial management of Husky, including controllers, treasury, tax, credit and internal audit.

Investor and Media Inquiries:

Leo Villegas, Manager, Investor Relations

403-513-7817

Mel Duvall, Senior Manager, Media & Issues

403-513-7602