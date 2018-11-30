This News Release is not for Distribution or Dissemination in the Unites States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 30th, 2018 / Ubique Minerals Ltd. (CSE:UBQ) ("Ubique" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received the assay results from the last holes drilled in 2018 at its Daniel's Harbour property in western Newfoundland. Results of samples from this final set of six holes, UM 23-18 through UM 28-18, identified high grade zinc intersections in all six holes, with intervals grading up to 16.1% zinc over 0.55 metres in hole UM 23-18. Full results are given below.

Ubique 2018 Drilling Program Results

Drill Hole # Starting depth (m) Width (m) Assay Zn % UM-23-18 53.95 1.70 5.52 Including 54.50 0.55 16.10 UM-24-18 61.58 1.67 3.22 Including 62.95 0.30 7.90 UM-25-18 70.34 1.41 4.89 Including 70.34 0.58 6.15 UM-26-18 59.23 3.30 5.35 Including 59.23 0.28 13.20 UM-27-18 70.00 2.00 3.93 Including 70.00 0.48 11.50 UM-28-18 58.68 1.42 2.57 Including 58.68 0.21 6.34

All drill holes are vertical and intersections are considered to be close to true widths as the dip of the zone is less than 10 degrees.

Core sample analyses were undertaken by Eastern Analytical Ltd., of Springdale, Newfoundland, an ISO 17025 registered laboratory. As part of a quality control procedure a portion of the samples from the 2018 core drilling have been submitted to a second independent laboratory for check assaying. For which results are awaited.

All these drill holes were drilled in the area of the P-East Zone and were step out holes from the holes drilled in 2017 and earlier in 2018. The zinc mineralization occurs in the form of coarse grained, pale yellow to honey brown coloured sphalerite with more than 30% of the rock being sphalerite in the highest grade intervals. The balance of the rock is limestone or dolostone.

An independent Land Surveyor was engaged after the completion of all the drilling to survey the collars of all the holes drilled by Ubique in 2017 and 2018 as well as the historic holes in the area which were known to have zinc mineralization. These precise collar positions and elevations have allowed a plan and sections to be prepared which have been uploaded to the Ubique website.

The intersection in drill hole UM-25-18 is considered particularly significant as that hole and hole UM-17-18 were drilled 30 metres east of any other drilling and even though hole UM-25-18 did not intersect an extremely rich grading interval it demonstrates that more drilling is needed in it's vicinity to locate a high grade core of the zone. Ubique President, Gerald Harper said that "he was very pleased with the results of the 2018 drilling program as they had demonstrated not only that an extension of the P Zone has been defined over a strike length of 140 metres from the limit of historic mining but that it and other zones were open ended and a drilling program in 2019 is a priority".

More information regarding Ubique's exploration activities and results and recently uploaded plans and sections will be found on their website at www.ubiqueminerals.com

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(Ont), the CEO of Ubique, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

About Ubique Minerals Limited.

Ubique Minerals Ltd. (CSE:UBQ) is a zinc exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ). It has focused on exploration of its 100% owned Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland, and was initially funded for two years by private equity including that from Greenbank Capital Inc (CSE:GBC and OTCMKTS:GRNBF and FRA:2TL). Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has undertaken one drilling program on its Daniel's Harbour zinc project in 2017 and two more drilling campaigns in 2018, all of which were successful in delineating zinc mineralization extending from the vicinity of former mine workings. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide, and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area. For more information on Ubique please contact Gerald Harper, CEO, at (416) 232-9114 or by email gharper@ubiquezinc.com or see www.ubiqueminerals.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business and trading in the common stock of Ubique Minerals Ltd.., the raising of additional capital and the future development of the business. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the company's management. Although the company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Ubique can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and Ubique disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

