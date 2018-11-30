Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Melkior - Maseres IP Survey Progress

14:11 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Timmins, November 30, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the IP survey underway on the Maseres Project. A survey of 46 line kilometers of pole-dipole induced polarization survey is being conducted by GEOPHYSIQUE TMC from Val-d'Or. Line cutting has now been completed. Data collection for the IP survey is expected to be completed before December 24, 2018.

A new section has been published on the Melkior website to present the raw incoming preliminary pseudo-sections. IP Pseudo-sections currently available: (http://www.melkior.com/ip/)

L0+00 N

L1+00N

L2+00N

L3+00N

L4+00N

L5+00N

L6+00N

A separate section provides the same pseudo-sections marked up with the location of VTEM EM anomalies. As the program progresses proposed drill hole locations and the traces of holes drilled will be added to these marked up pseudo-sections.

Additionally, some composite maps have been published to provide focused context to the area of the new grid. These maps focus on the area of the new grid and provide the location of the individual lines, and VTEM EM anomalies overlain on a variety of base maps.

Maps published to provide context include:

Grid Layout on Satellite Imagery Base

Grid Layout on Sharp Solutions Interpretation Base

Grid Layout on Sharp Solutions EM Ternary Base

Grid Layout on Total Magnetic Intensity Base

Grid Layout on Topographic Base

Grid Layout on Calculated Vertical Gradient Base

Grid layout with Gold in A-Horizon

Grid layout with Silver in A-Horizon

Grid layout with Copper in A-Horizon

Grid layout with Lead in A-Horizon

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

For more information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the

TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Melkior Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.melkior.com


