Melkior - Maseres IP Survey Progress

Timmins, November 30, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the IP survey underway on the Maseres Project. A survey of 46 line kilometers of pole-dipole induced polarization survey is being conducted by GEOPHYSIQUE TMC from Val-d'Or. Line cutting has now been completed. Data collection for the IP survey is expected to be completed before December 24, 2018.

A new section has been published on the Melkior website to present the raw incoming preliminary pseudo-sections. IP Pseudo-sections currently available: (http://www.melkior.com/ip/)

A separate section provides the same pseudo-sections marked up with the location of VTEM EM anomalies. As the program progresses proposed drill hole locations and the traces of holes drilled will be added to these marked up pseudo-sections.

Additionally, some composite maps have been published to provide focused context to the area of the new grid. These maps focus on the area of the new grid and provide the location of the individual lines, and VTEM EM anomalies overlain on a variety of base maps.

Maps published to provide context include:

Grid Layout on Satellite Imagery Base

Grid Layout on Sharp Solutions Interpretation Base

Grid Layout on Sharp Solutions EM Ternary Base

Grid Layout on Total Magnetic Intensity Base

Grid Layout on Topographic Base

Grid Layout on Calculated Vertical Gradient Base

Grid layout with Gold in A-Horizon

Grid layout with Silver in A-Horizon

Grid layout with Copper in A-Horizon

Grid layout with Lead in A-Horizon

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Keith James Deluce, CEO

