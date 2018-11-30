Melkior - Maseres IP Survey Progress

Timmins, November 30, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of the IP survey underway on the Maseres Project. A survey of 46 line kilometers of pole-dipole induced polarization survey is being conducted by GEOPHYSIQUE TMC from Val-d'Or. Line cutting has now been completed. Data collection for the IP survey is expected to be completed before December 24, 2018.
A new section has been published on the Melkior website to present the raw incoming preliminary pseudo-sections. IP Pseudo-sections currently available: (http://www.melkior.com/ip/)
L0+00 N
L1+00N
L2+00N
L3+00N
L4+00N
L5+00N
L6+00N
A separate section provides the same pseudo-sections marked up with the location of VTEM EM anomalies. As the program progresses proposed drill hole locations and the traces of holes drilled will be added to these marked up pseudo-sections.
Additionally, some composite maps have been published to provide focused context to the area of the new grid. These maps focus on the area of the new grid and provide the location of the individual lines, and VTEM EM anomalies overlain on a variety of base maps.
Maps published to provide context include:
Grid Layout on Satellite Imagery Base
Grid Layout on Sharp Solutions Interpretation Base
Grid Layout on Sharp Solutions EM Ternary Base
Grid Layout on Total Magnetic Intensity Base
Grid Layout on Topographic Base
Grid Layout on Calculated Vertical Gradient Base
Grid layout with Gold in A-Horizon
Grid layout with Silver in A-Horizon
Grid layout with Copper in A-Horizon
Grid layout with Lead in A-Horizon
Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!