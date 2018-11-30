Falco Announces Conversion of the Debenture and Election of Directors

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2018 - Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) announces that the six (6) nominees listed in the management information circular dated October 26, 2018, were elected as directors of Falco.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual and special meeting of shareholders on November 29, 2018 are set out below:

ITEM No1

Nominee Votes Cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD

Percentage (%)

of Votes

WITHHELD

Mario Caron 57,994,474 78.10 16,261,875 21.90 Bryan A. Coates 57,745,774 77.77 16,510,575 22.23 Paola Farnesi 57,956,674 78.05 16,299,675 21.95 Luc Lessard 57,732,774 77.75 16,523,575 22.25 Sean Roosen 57,750,774 77.77 16,505,575 22.23 Chantal Sorel 57,943,674 78.03 16,312,675 21.97

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, with the following results:

ITEM No2 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD

Percentage (%)

of Votes

WITHHELD

Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor 83,306,000 99.95 44,475 0.05

Long Term Incentive Plan Resolution

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, shareholders approved the ordinary resolution with respect to the approval of the Corporation’s existing long term incentive plan (“LTIP”). The results are as follows:

ITEM No3 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of Votes

AGAINST Ordinary resolution to approve the Corporation’s existing LTIP 54,203,308 72.99 20,053,041 27.01

Conversion of the Debenture

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the majority of the disinterested shareholders approved an ordinary resolution with respect to the conversion of the debenture. The results are as follows:

ITEM No4 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of Votes

AGAINST Ordinary resolution to approve the conversion of the debenture 44,557,448 98.29 775,175 1.71

Creation of a New Control Person

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the majority of the disinterested shareholders approved an ordinary resolution with respect to the creation of a new control person being Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (“Osisko”). The results are as follows:

ITEM No5 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of Votes

AGAINST Ordinary resolution to approve the creation of a new control person being Osisko 44,567,348 98.31 765,275 1.69

Stream Agreement

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the majority of the disinterested shareholders approved an ordinary resolution with respect to the entering into a stream agreement with Osisko. The results are as follows:

ITEM No6 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of Votes

AGAINST Ordinary resolution to approve the entering into a stream agreement with Osisko 44,762,348 98.74 570,275 1.26

Alternative Stream Agreement

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, shareholders approved an ordinary resolution with respect to the entering into a stream agreement with any other arm’s length third party. The results are as follows:

ITEM No7 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%)

of Votes

AGAINST Ordinary resolution to approve the entering into a stream agreement with any other arm’s length third party 73,695,009 99.24 561,340 0.76

Termination of the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan Agreement

Based on the proxies received and the votes on a show of hands, the majority of the disinterested shareholders approved an ordinary resolution with respect to the termination of the amended and restated shareholder rights plan agreement dated November 22, 2016 and the termination of all rights issued pursuant to such plan. The results are as follows:

ITEM No8 Votes cast

FOR Percentage (%)

of Votes Cast

FOR Votes

AGAINST Percentage (%)

AGAINST Ordinary resolution to approve the termination of the amended and restated shareholder rights plan agreement dated November 22, 2016 and to terminate all rights issued pursuant to such plan 43,608,683 96.20 1,723,940 3.80

Conversion of the Debenture

Further to the approval by the disinterested shareholders of the conversion of the C$7 million debenture (the “Debenture”) issued on June 29, 2018 to Osisko, the Corporation is pleased to announced that the Debenture has been converted into 12,104,444 Units of Falco. Each Unit consisting of one common share of Falco (“Common Shares”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share, subject to customary anti-dilution clauses, at a price of $0.75 for a period of 36 months. The Common Shares and Warrants are subject to a hold period of four months in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The conversion of the Debenture is considered “related party transactions” under Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“Regulation 61-101”). The conversion of the Debenture is exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation pursuant to the exemption in section 5.5(b) of Regulation 61-101, as the shares of the Corporation are not listed on a specified market.

About Falco

Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns about 67,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp, which represents approximately 70% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located in the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the Corporation and currently owns 12.6% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation. The Corporation has 202,134,945 shares issued and outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Luc Lessard

President and Chief Executive Officer

514-261-3336

info@falcores.com

