Orla Mining Ltd. Opens the Market

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2018 - Charles Jeannes, Non-Executive Chairman and Director, Orla Mining Ltd. (OLA), joined Julie Shin, Managing Director, Capital Formation, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market. Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company and is developing the Camino Rojo Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. graduated and commenced trading on Toronto Stock Exchange on November 1, 2018.

