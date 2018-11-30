Nevado Announces TSXV Approval for Share Consolidation

MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2018 - Nevado Resources Corp. (TSXV: VDO.H) (“Nevado” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, following its press release of November 20, 2018, it has obtained all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange to consolidate its common shares on the basis of twenty (20) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share. The consolidation will be effective at the open of markets on Monday, December 3, 2018 (the “Effective Date”). The symbol for the shares remains unchanged.



At the Effective Date, the Company will have 3,119,064 post-consolidated shares issued and outstanding.

The Company has sent a letter of transmittal to its registered shareholders outlining the procedures to follow in order to exchange their certificates of current shares of Nevado for new post-consolidation common share certificates. Shareholders are asked to carefully read the letter’s instructions in order to receive their new share certificates.

