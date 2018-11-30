West Red Lake Gold Exploration Drilling Update

TORONTO, November 30, 2018 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. ("West Red Lake Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: RLG) (OTCQB: RLGMF) (FSE: HYK) announces exploration drilling on its West Red Lake Project located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District, Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Eight drill holes are being drilled to target gold mineralization in the NT Zone which is located on the Rowan Mine Property portion of the West Red Lake Project. The NT Zone trends north-east from the south property boundary to where this regional scale structure intersects with the east-west trending Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone ("PBS Zone"). The portion of the NT Zone being drilled is located approximately 800 metres south of the former producing Rowan Mine.

Mr. John Kontak, President of West Red Lake Gold stated "We are very pleased to be exploring our promising Red Lake property. We believe that the property holds significant potential and that the current drilling program on the gold bearing NT Zone provides a good opportunity for the expansion of gold mineralization on the property."

The NT Zone is a largescale alteration/deformation zone. The scale and style of the iron-carbonate alteration within the NT Zone is considered to be associated with large multi-stage hydrothermal systems. Gold mineralization in the NT Zone is associated with silica/sulphide replacement within the iron-carbonate altered Felsic volcanic and intrusive rocks.

The Company property is situated on the Red Lake Archean Greenstone Belt which hosts the high grade gold mines of the Red Lake Gold District. Twenty km to the east of the Company property is the geologically similar world class Red Lake Mine and Campbell Mine, illustrating the significant exploration potential for high grade gold zones on the Company's West Red Lake Project. Three former gold mines on the West Red Lake Project property are situated on the PBS Zone.

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kenneth Guy, P.Geo., a consultant to West Red Lake Gold and the Qualified Person for exploration at the West Red Lake Project, as defined under NI 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects".

West Red Lake Gold Mines is a Toronto-based minerals exploration company focused on gold exploration and development in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwest Ontario, Canada. The Red Lake Gold District is host to some of the richest gold deposits in the world and has produced 30 million ounces of gold from high grade zones. The Company has assembled a significant property position totalling 3,100 hectares in west Red Lake (the "West Red Lake Project") which contains three former gold mines. The Mount Jamie Mine and Red Summit Mine properties are 100% owned by the Company and the Rowan Mine property is held in a 60%-owned joint venture with Red Lake Gold Mines, a partnership of Goldcorp Inc. and Goldcorp Canada Ltd. The West Red Lake Project property covers a 12 kilometre strike length along the Pipestone Bay St Paul Deformation Zone and the Company plans to continue to explore the property both along strike and to depth. To find out more about West Red Lake Gold, please visit our website at http://www.westredlakegold.com.

