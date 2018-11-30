California Gold Announces Option Grant

TORONTO, November 30, 2018 - California Gold Mining Inc. ("California Gold" or the "Company") announced today that the Board of Directors have approved the issuance of 4,340,000 options to officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.50 and has a term of five years.

The total number of outstanding options under the Company's plan, including the grant above, is now 5,120,000 options or approximately 9% of the outstanding shares. The Stock Option Plan allows for up to 10% of the outstanding common shares to be reserved for stock options.

About California Gold Mining Inc.

California Gold Mining Inc. is focused on developing its 100%-owned Fremont Project in Mariposa County, California. The project consists of an entirely private and patented land package totaling 3,351 acres of historically producing gold mines, with a state highway, PG&E electric substation and abundant water present on the Property itself. The Property lies within California's prolific Mother Lode Gold Belt that has produced over 50 million oz of gold historically. The Company purchased the Property in March 2013.

