Algold Grants Stock Options

Montreal, November 30, 2018 - Algold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ALG - "Algold" or the "Corporation" www.algold.com) is pleased to announce the granting of a total of 155,000 stock options to his directors. These grants were made in accordance with Algold's policies for directors.
Each option expires after 10 years and is exercisable at a price of $0.45. One-third of the options vest immediately, with the remainder vesting in two equal tranches of 33% on the first and second anniversaries of the date of the grant.
ABOUT ALGOLD
Algold Resources Ltd. is focused on the exploration and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The board of directors and management team are seasoned resource industry professionals with extensive experience in the exploration and development of world-class gold projects in Africa.
