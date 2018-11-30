Galway Metals Inc. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, November 30, 2018 - Galway Metals Inc. (TSX-V: GWM) (the ''Company'') is pleased to announce a proposed non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 comprised of Quebec flow-through shares (''QCFT Shares''), flow-through shares (''FTShares''), and hard-dollar common shares (''HD Shares''), subject to regulatory approval and closing.

Each QC FT Share will be sold for $0.23, each FT Share will be sold for $0.20, and each HD Share will be sold for $0.17. The securities issued pursuant to the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day after closing.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for exploration on the Company's Clarence Stream gold property located in south-western New Brunswick, the Estrades polymetallic property located in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec and for working capital purposes.

The gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares and QC FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses (''CEE'') that are ''flow-through'' mining expenditures (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and in the case of QC FT Shares, the Taxation Act (Quebec)) on the Company's properties in Québec. Such gross proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2020, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares or QC FT Shares, as applicable.

For further information, please contact:

Galway Metals Inc.

Robert Hinchcliffe

1-800-771-0680

www.galwaymetalsinc.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange norits Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this newsrelease. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authorityhas approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Thisnews release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised ofhistorical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties andother factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospectsand opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by suchforward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news releaseincludes statements made herein with respect to, among other things, the Company’sobjectives, goals or future plans, potential corporate and/or propertyacquisitions, exploration results, potential mineralization, exploration andmine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations, and estimatesof market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differmaterially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limitedto, exploration results being less favourable than anticipated, capital andoperating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining orfailures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other projectapprovals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability andcosts of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation,changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in thedevelopment of projects, risks associated with the defence of legal proceedingsand other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry,as well as those risks set out in the Company’s public disclosure documentsfiled on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that management’s assumptionsused to develop the forward-looking information in this news release arereasonable, including that, among other things, the Company will be able toidentify and execute on opportunities to acquire mineral properties,exploration results will be consistent with management’s expectations,financing will be available to the Company on favourable terms when required,commodity prices and foreign exchange rates will remain relatively stable, andthe Company will be successful in the outcome of legal proceedings, unduereliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of thedate of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events willoccur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims anyintention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking informationcontained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events orotherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.