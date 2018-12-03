SSR Mining Declares Commercial Production at the Chinchillas Mine

VANCOUVER, Dec. 3, 2018 - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) ("SSR Mining") is pleased to announce it has declared commercial production at the Chinchillas mine as of December 1, 2018.

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, "Declaring commercial production at Chinchillas marks another major milestone as we continue to deliver growth and value for shareholders. Our team's execution capabilities brought the mine in on schedule, in line with our expectations. Together with the communities and government, we are building on our success at Puna Operations over the last few years."

Activities required to support sustainable ore delivery from the Chinchillas mine to the Pirquitas plant have been completed, including pre-stripping of the pit, completion of road bypasses, refurbishment and mobilization of the haul truck fleet, and construction of the crushed ore stockpile dome at the Pirquitas site. Ore delivery to the Pirquitas plant ramped up through November and we demonstrated targeted haulage rates. The Pirquitas plant processed Chinchillas ore at a rate of approximately 3,000 tonnes per day during test processing. We expect this rate to progressively increase to our targeted plant throughput rate of 4,000 tonnes per day as the plant transitions to Chinchillas ore in December 2018.

The remaining scope of the Chinchillas project includes the completion of various infrastructure at the Chinchillas and Pirquitas sites, which is expected to be concluded through the first quarter of 2019. The entire project scope is on track to be completed on budget.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Butcher, P.Eng., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and our Director, Mine Planning.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with three operations, including the Marigold gold mine in Nevada, U.S., the Seabee Gold Operation in Saskatchewan, Canada and the 75%-owned and operated Puna Operations joint venture in Jujuy, Argentina. We also have two feasibility stage projects and a portfolio of exploration properties in North and South America. We are committed to delivering safe production through relentless emphasis on Operational Excellence. We are also focused on growing production and Mineral Reserves through the exploration and acquisition of assets for accretive growth, while maintaining financial strength.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssr-mining-declares-commercial-production-at-the-chinchillas-mine-300758694.html

SOURCE SSR Mining Inc.