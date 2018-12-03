Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
SEMAFO: Attack on Government Security Forces in Est Region

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2018 -  Semafo Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) regrets to report that government security forces were attacked on the road between Fada and the Boungou Mine site in the Est region of Burkina Faso. As a result, four gendarmes and the driver of their vehicle lost their lives.

The incident did not affect operations at the Boungou Mine, located over 40 kilometers away. No SEMAFO employees were involved in the incident, but senior management continues its discussions with the government regarding the security of the public road. We remain strongly committed to ensuring the highest levels of safety and security for our employees and operations.

The Corporation would like to express its sincere sympathy to families of the victims in addition to its firm support of Burkina Faso's security forces.

About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Mana and Boungou Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

 

SOURCE SEMAFO



Contact
John Jentz, Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com; Ruth Hanna, Analyst, Investor Relations, Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com, Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408, North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408
