Canada Carbon Receives Court Order Forcing GSLR to Adhere to Court Timeline

VANCOUVER, Dec. 03, 2018 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces that on the morning of Friday, November 30th, 2018, Canada Carbon’s lawyers attended Superior Court and presented a motion they requested regarding the conduct of GSLR and their failure to adhere to previously agreed court imposed deadlines. Since the municipality did not respect a number of the deadlines that were provided for and agreed to in the first timetable imposed by the Court (filing of its defense and delivery of documents and undertakings to the Company within certain deadlines), the counsel for the Company at Friday’s hearing presented and produced a second timetable to the Superior Court in its Judicial review file.



According to this new timetable, the Municipality will now have to transmit all documents that it had already committed to transmit to the Company before December 7th, 2018. It will also have to communicate its modified defense to the Company before December 7th, 2018.

According to the new timetable, on December 21st, 2018 the file will be complete and the parties will be able to set a hearing date in this file. If the motion to split the proceeding that was taken under advisement by Judge Benoît Moore is granted, then the Company will proceed with the first debate on the "graphite mine" and proceed later on the "marble quarry" component. Judge Robert Mongeon ratified this new timetable and ordered the parties to comply with it.

R. Bruce Duncan, CEO and Director of Canada Carbon stated, “By imposing this new timetable on GSLR, which provides for tight deadlines, we wanted to prevent the Municipality from continuing to delay this judicial review for the sole purpose of impeding the permitting process for the Company’s Miller Project.”

