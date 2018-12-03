Asanko Gold Ghana Wins Prestigious Mining Company of the Year at the Ghana Mining Industry Awards

VANCOUVER, Dec. 03, 2018 - Asanko Gold Inc. (“Asanko” or the “Company”) (TSX, NYSE American: AKG) is delighted to announce Asanko Gold Ghana has won the prestigious “Mining Company of the Year” and the “Best Performer in Innovation” Awards from the Ghana Chamber of Mines at the annual Ghana Mining Industry Awards Ceremony.



“We are thrilled that Asanko Gold Ghana has won the highest accolade possible from the Ghana Chamber of Mines and been recognised as “the Mining Company of the Year,” amidst stiff competition,” said Peter Breese, President & CEO.

“This is a fantastic accomplishment given the fact that we are still a young business. It is testament to the quality of our in-country leadership team, the dedication and commitment of all our employees and contractors, as well as the support from our local communities and host government, that we have been able to win this award in under three years since we first poured gold and commenced production.”

He continued: “We are also proud to have received recognition for our Project 5 Million processing plant upgrade with the “Best Performer in Innovation” Award. The upgrade from 3Mtpa to 5Mtpa has gone extremely well, with the plant consistently achieving above design throughput levels whilst maintaining excellent gold recoveries over the past three quarters.”

The annual flagship “Mining Company of the Year” Award is presented to the mining company that has achieved the highest aggregate results in the five categories of Occupational Health and Safety, Corporate Social Investment, Local Content, Environmental Management, Fiscal Performance and Innovation.

About Asanko Gold Inc.

Asanko’s vision is to become a mid-tier gold mining company that maximizes value for all its stakeholders. The Company’s flagship project, located in Ghana, West Africa, is the jointly owned Asanko Gold Mine with Gold Fields Ltd., which Asanko manages and operates. Asanko is managed by highly skilled and successful technical, operational and financial professionals. The Company is strongly committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and health and safety for its employees and neighbouring communities.

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



Enquiries:

For further information please visit: www.asanko.com, email: info@asanko.com or contact:



Alex Buck – Manager, Investor & Media Relations

Toll-Free (N.America): 1-855-246-7341

Telephone: +44-7932-740-452

Email: alex.buck@asanko.com



Andrew J. Ramcharan – SVP, Corporate Development & IR

Toll-Free (N.America): 1-855-246-7341

Telephone: +1 647 309 5130



Email: andrew.ramcharan@asanko.com

