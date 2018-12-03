Katanga Mining Announces Commissioning of Phase 2 of the Whole Ore Leach Plant and Provides an Operational Update

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 3, 2018 - Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") today announces that it has successfully completed the hot commissioning of Phase 2 of its whole ore leach ("WOL") processing facility at its 75% owned subsidiary Kamoto Copper Company's ("KCC") copper and cobalt mine in Lualaba Province, DRC. The commissioning of the pre-leach circuits is continuing as scheduled and is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. A progressive ramp-up of the facility is expected to follow with the objective of achieving full capacity of the WOL plant by the end of Q1 2019.

Johnny Blizzard, Chief Executive Officer of Katanga, commented: "We are very pleased to have entered into the final phase of the commissioning of the WOL processing plant project after three years of hard work. Following the commissioning of Phase 1 last year, and the commissioning of Phase 2, we are already seeing the benefits of improved recoveries, more predictable plant performance and looking forward to increasing production. We also look forward to achieving our expected production targets set for 2018 and ramping up to full production capacity of the new plant by the end of Q1 2019. The experience gained in 2018 on all fronts within KCC will have us well placed to achieve the targets set for 2019 and beyond."

Separately, good progress is being made on the construction of the cobalt debottlenecking project which comprises three new filter presses and an MgO reagent plant within the existing cobalt circuit and the construction of two cobalt hyroxide dryers. It is expected that both upgrades will be commissioned and in full production by the end of Q1 2019. This will align cobalt processing capacity with the KCC life-of-mine cobalt production plan of 30,000 tonnes per annum on average and 40,000 tonnes per annum maximum capacity.

The export of cobalt hydroxide by KCC remains suspended. As previously announced, the current situation relates to the levels of uranium contained in cobalt hydroxide produced by KCC. While a long-term technical solution in the form of constructing an ion exhange sytem is being reviewed, the Company intends to work with its partner Gécamines to look at various alternative interim solutions, both operational and regulatory, to recommence exports.

With the completion of Phase 2 of the WOL plant and the expected completion of the cobalt debottlenecking project in Q1 2019, the Company currently has the following production expectations for the next three financial years:

Commodity Units

Production Guidance



FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 FY 2021 Copper* kt 150 285 285 285 Cobalt** kt 11 26*** 32 38

* Annual copper production guidance subject to +/- 15 kt variation ** Annual cobalt production guidance subject to +/- 2 kt variation *** Revised 2019 cobalt production guidance is the consequence of the expected cobalt plant ramp-up and the assumed cobalt recoveries based on mine plan

Good progress is also being made on the sulphuric acid and sulphur dioxide plant (the "Acid Plant"). The earthworks for the Acid Plant have been completed, civil works have commenced and orders for major long lead items are beginning to arrive on site. Following a detailed process review, commissioning of the Acid Plant is expected toward the latter part of Q4 2019 with first acid expected in Q1 2020.

This press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Tahir Usmani, P.Eng, APEGA, Chief Mine Planning Engineer of Katanga and a "qualified person" as such term is defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Tahir Usmani has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

