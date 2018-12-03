First Bauxite Corporation Announces Appointment of New President and Chief Executive Officer

NEW ORLEANS, Dec. 03, 2018 - First Bauxite Corp. (“First Bauxite” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that William J. Rice will be joining the Company as President and Chief Executive Officer effective December 15, 2018.



Bill earned a Bachelor of Science in Ceramic Engineering from SUNY at Alfred University in New York. He previously served over thirty years (until 2012) in several executive positions with ALCOA Inc., a world-leading producer of bauxite, alumina and aluminum products, including most recently as Vice President, Mining, Alcoa World Alumina, leading the development and implementation of Alcoa’s long term bauxite strategy. He has since served as lecturer at the University of Tennessee, Haslam School of Business and, since 2015, as President and CEO of CerX LLC, a private company that he founded which produces and commercializes high temperature ceramic fiber filters. He is also the General Manager of Borla Performance Industries, the leading manufacturer of high performance automotive exhaust systems.

Bill will be replacing Alan Roughead, who will be retiring from these positions but will remain a director of the Company and continue as a consultant to assist with the transition of leadership. The Company thanks Alan Roughead for his leadership and service.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of First Bauxite Corp.

Larry Washow

Chairman



About First Bauxite

First Bauxite Corp. is a Canadian natural resources company engaged in the exploration and development of bauxite deposits in Guyana, South America. The Company intends to produce and sell bauxite raw ore from its facility in Guyana and intends to produce sintered refractory products and ceramic proppants for the refractory and energy industries in the future. The Company has its head office in New Orleans, Louisiana and is managed by experienced professionals with worldwide experience in the global industrial minerals industry across a number of industrial minerals. For further information on First Bauxite Corp., please visit our corporate website at www.firstbauxite.com.

