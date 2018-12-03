Fiore Gold Ltd. Reports Additions to the Mineral Resources at Its Pan Mine, Nevada

VANCOUVER, December 3, 2018 - Fiore Gold Ltd. (TSX-V: F; OTCQB: FIOGF) ("Fiore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated resource estimate for its Pan open pit mine in White Pine County, Nevada following the completion of the 2018 resource expansion drilling program.

The updated resource estimate includes Measured and Indicated (M+I) resources of 27.6 million tonnes grading 0.49 g/t containing 432,000 ounces of gold and Inferred Resources of 7.6 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t containing 110,000 ounces of gold (Table 1). The updated resource estimate has resulted in almost complete replacement of approximately 19 months of mining depletion in the M+I category, and the addition (net of depletion) of approximately 38,000 gold ounces in the Inferred category (Table 2).

Tim Warman, Fiore's CEO commented, "Our goal for the 2018 Pan Mine drilling program was to build the resource base as a first step in extending the mine life of our flagship asset. Having accomplished the first part of this goal, we have begun work on an updated life of mine plan and schedule based on the updated resource estimate. The updated mine plan, which is expected in early 2019, will focus on exploiting the updated resources to extend the current mine life while reducing the strip ratio, particularly in the latter half of FY/2019. The 2018 drilling program also highlighted several areas in the vicinity of the Pan North Pit where mineralization remains open with the potential to further increase the near-mine resource base with additional drilling. Numerous additional targets remain to be tested along strike from the existing Pan deposit."

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/529537/table1.JPG

• Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any part of the Mineral Resources estimated will be converted into a Mineral Reserves;

• Resources stated as contained within a constrained pit shell; pit optimization was based on an assumed gold price of US$1,350/oz, North and Central area recoveries of 62% for Au and a Southern area recovery of 85% for Au, an ore mining cost of US$2.02/t, a waste mining cost of $1.60/t, an ore processing and G&A cost of US$3.34/t, and a pit slope of 50 degrees in the North and 45 degrees in the South and Central Areas;

• Resources are reported using a gold cutoff grade of 0.005 oz/t in the North and Central Areas and 0.004 oz/t in the South Area; and,

• Numbers in the table have been rounded to reflect the accuracy of the estimate and may not sum due to rounding.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/529537/table2.JPG

The updated Pan resource update was carried out by SRK Consulting US Inc. ("SRK"), the same firm who completed the February 2017 resource and reserve estimate. The approach to modelling and estimating for the resource update in 2018 was unchanged from 2017 other than the inclusion of approximately 28,730 feet (8,757 m) of reverse circulation drilling carried out in early 2018, primarily in the vicinity of the Pan North Pit, minor modifications to the geological model in the vicinity of the new 2018 RC holes, and updating the mining and processing costs as noted above to reflect the past 19 months of operating experience at the Pan Mine. Assumptions on gold price, cutoff grades, and pit slopes are unchanged from the February 2017 estimate.

The February 2017 Pan Mine Proven and Probable reserves of 19.0 million tonnes grading 0.51 g/t containing 318,000 gold ounces (less material mined to September 30, 2018) are contained within the updated resource.

Technical Disclosure

Andre M. Deiss B.Sc. (Hons), Pr.Sci.Nat., a Principal with SRK Consulting Canada Inc. and a 'Qualified Person' for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of the Canadian securities administrators ("NI 43-101") has approved the disclosure of, and is the qualified person responsible for, the scientific and technical information regarding the Pan Mine resource update in this news release.

A description of the key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate mineral reserves and resources at the Pan Mine, as well as data verification procedures and a general discussion of the extent to which the estimates of scientific and technical information may be affected by any known legal, political or other relevant factors relating to the potential development of the mineral resources or mineral reserves, are included in the report titled "NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report, Pan Gold Project, White Pine County, Nevada", with an effective date of June 30, 2017, which was prepared by J. B. Pennington, M.Sc., C.P.G., Kent Hartley, P.E., Justin Smith, P.E., RM-SME., Deepak Malhotra, RM-SME, Valerie Sawyer, RM-SME, and Brooke J. Miller, M.Sc., C.P.G.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

continue to grow gold production at the Pan Mine, while increasing the resource and reserve base

advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations

