HAWKEYE Commences 1,436 Line Kilometre Airborne Geophysical Survey over Its Barkerville Properties

VANCOUVER, December 3, 2018 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX-V: HAWK; FRA: HGT; WKN: A12A61 ISIN: CA42016R3027): is pleased to announce that it has commenced an airborne magnetic geophysical survey over its Barkerville Properties, located approximately 40 kilometres south of the town of Barkerville, BC, Canada. Hawkeye has retained Geotech Ltd. to fly a total of 1,463 line kilometres at 150 metre line spacings. The survey is scheduled to take approximately one week to complete and is intended to help provide a structural and geological framework for ground-based exploration for vein-style gold mineralized on the property.

The Company's Barkerville properties are situated within the Cariboo Gold Belt, an area that has produced over 4.5 million ounces of gold from alluvial and lode deposits. In their 2018 Corporate Update, Barkerville Gold Mines published a resource of 1.60 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated categories (8.1 million tonnes grading 6.1 g/t Au) and 2.16 million ounces of gold in the inferred category (12.7 million tonnes grading 5.2 g/t Au) from their Cariboo Gold projects, which are located approximately 40 km to the north-northwest of Hawkeye's Barkerville properties (http://barkervillegold.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/CorporateUpdateSeptember11_2018-1.pdf).

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with CJ Greig & Associates Ltd. and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated the technical information contained in this release.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific BC Golden Triangle, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with blue sky discovery potential. Our aim is to make discoveries which have the potential for production and cash flow, but in doing so to manage our business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

