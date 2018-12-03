Abcourt Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Rouyn-Noranda, December 3, 2018 - M. Renaud Hinse, president and Chief Executive Officer of Abcourt Mines Inc. (the << Corporation >> or << Abcourt >>) (TSX Venture Exchange : ABI, Berlin : AML-BE and Frankfort : AML-FF) is pleased to announce the engagement of Mr. Dany Cenac Robert of Reseau ProMarket Inc. of Montreal, Quebec, as consultant to provide investor relations and marketing services to the Corporation.

Mr. Cenac Robert will assist Abcourt in expanding awareness of the Corporation and its mining projects, developing web and social network activities in Canada, USA and Europe and searching new investors.

Mr. Cenac Robert is a specialist in sustainable motivation, training and the creation of sales forces. He is currently head of Promarket Network Inc. and serves on the board of directors of several companies in various fields such as management, human resources and general marketing. Mr Cenac Robert obtained his B.B.A. in management and entrepreneurship from HEC Montreal. In the last 15 years, he personally created or helped to create sales networks for national and international companies in telecommunication, healthcare/wellness, retail trade, banking and travel sectors.

Reseau ProMarket Inc. has over 13 years of experience in the field of public relations and promotion for several companies in various fields. The term of the agreement with them is for a first term of six months, at a monthly fee of $7,500.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration company with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. The Elder property has gold resources (2018) and a positive P.E.A. study (2012). Abcourt is focusing on the exploitation of the Elder mine.

The Abcourt-Barvue property has silver-zinc resources (2014). A feasibility study was completed in 2007 by Roche / Genivar. An update is being prepared now.

In 2016, Abcourt acquired the Sleeping Giant mine and mill, located half-way between Amos and Matagami, in Abitibi, Quebec, in the territory covered by the Plan Nord of the Quebec government. The mill has a capacity of 700 to 750 tonnes per day. A NI 43-101 resource estimate was recently filed.

To know more about Abcourt Mines Inc. (TSXV: ABI), please visit our web site at www.abcourt.com and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

Renaud Hinse, President and CEO T : 819 768-2857 450 446-5511 F : 819 768-5475 450 446-3550 Email: rhinse@abcourt.com Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations Reseau ProMarket Inc., T: (514) 722-2276 x456 Dany.Cenac-Robert@ReseauProMarket.com

