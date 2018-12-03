Pure Gold Announces Change in Fiscal Year-End

VANCOUVER, Dec. 03, 2018 - Pure Gold Mining Inc. (PGM – TSX-V) (“Pure Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it is changing its fiscal year-end to December 31, from its current fiscal year-end of March 31. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.



Pure Gold believes this change of year-end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the mineral resources sector, which will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.

As a result, Pure Gold will report audited financial results for a nine-month transitional fiscal year from April 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018 with a comparative of twelve-month audited financial statements from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018. Afterwards, Pure Gold will revert to a customary quarterly reporting calendar based on a December 31st financial year-end, with fiscal quarters ending on the last day in March, June, September, and December each year.

ABOUT PURE GOLD

Our mandate is pure and simple. To dream big. To colour outside the lines. To use smart science and creativity to unlock the Madsen Gold Project in Red Lake, Ontario. And become Canada’s next iconic gold company.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company’s website at www.puregoldmining.ca and under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com.

