Teranga Gold Drill Results Reveal More High-Grade Gold and Strong Correlation at Multiple Golden Hill Prospects

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2018 - Teranga Gold Corp. ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to announce that the most recent drill program on its Golden Hill property in Burkina Faso, West Africa has returned dozens of encouraging gold intersections from surface and strong, widespread mineralization along trend and to depth at three advanced prospects.



Golden Hill Property – Prospect Location Plan Map



Ma Main - Plan Map



Ma Main Prospect - Representative Drill Section (A-A’ 0+60 E)



Ma Main Prospect - Representative Drill Section (B-B’ 2+40 E)



Ma Main Prospect – Representative Section (C-C’ 6+60 E)



Ma North Prospect - Plan Map



Figure 7 Ma North Prospect – Representative Drill Section



Jackhammer Hill Prospect – Plan Map



Jackhammer Hill Prospect – Representative Section





The latest step-out drill results from the Ma Main, Ma North and Jackhammer Hill prospects also outline excellent continuity of multiple gold zones within each of the highest priority prospects at Golden Hill. These drill results will be included in the initial resource estimate for Golden Hill to be released in early 2019. Teranga has a 100% interest in Golden Hill following the purchase of its previous joint venture partners’ interest.

HIGHLIGHT RESULTS

Ma Main Prospect

8 m @ 14.23 g/t gold, including 1 m @ 94.05 g/t gold (uncut) from 120 m down hole depth (DHD) and 11 m @ 3.05 g/t gold, including 3 m @ 5.68 g/t gold from 131 m DHD (GHDD-460) (see Table 1 in Appendix 1 for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-460)

3 m @ 10.20 g/t gold, including 1 m @ 28.33 g/t gold from 45 m DHD and 9 m @ 4.05 g/t gold from 117 m DHD (GHRC-126)

8 m @ 9.44 g/t gold, including 1 m @ 68.00 g/t gold (uncut) from 62 m DHD (GHDD-445) (see Table 1 in Appendix 1 for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHDD-445)

3 m @ 6.55 g/t gold, including 1 m @ 18.39 g/t gold from 126 m DHD and 9 m @ 3.55 g/t gold from 136 m DHD (GHDD-467)

Ma North Prospect

13 m @ 2.25 g/t gold, including 6 m @ 3.57 g/t gold from 88 m DHD (GHDD-418)

15 m @ 2.28 g/t gold, including 5 m @ 4.49 g/t gold from 110 m DHD (GHDD-455)

13 m @ 4.38 g/t gold, including 5 m @ 7.69 g/t gold from 118 m DHD (GHDD-456)

Jackhammer Hill Prospect

12 m @ 5.63 g/t gold, including 1 m @ 35.02 g/t gold (uncut) from 30 m DHD (GHRC-086) (see Table 3 in Appendix 1 for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHRC-086)

15 m @ 8.82 g/t gold, including 3 m @ 32.89 g/t gold (uncut) from 35 m DHD (GHRC-094) (see Table 3 in Appendix 1 for uncut and cut grade intervals for GHRC-094)

8 m @ 4.37 g/t gold, including 3 m @ 9.60 g/t gold from 152 m DHD (GHDD-422)

“We are very encouraged by these drill results, both the along-trend and to-depth correlation of gold mineralization that we are seeing at multiple prospects throughout the Golden Hill property,” said Paul Chawrun, Chief Operating Officer. “With approximately 70,000 metres drilled to date, along with the geologic modelling and metallurgical test work underway, the project continues to build momentum and support our confidence that Golden Hill could be Teranga’s third gold mine in West Africa.”

Golden Hill includes nine advanced exploration prospects all within a 7.5-kilometre radius (see Figure 1 in Appendix 2) which would be conducive to a centralized processing facility. Recent results from Ma Main, Ma North and Jackhammer Hill add to the strong drill results announced to date at these and the other prospects at the Golden Hill project.

Over the remainder of the year, drilling will continue on a number of the advanced prospects, including Ma Main, Ma North and C-Zone.

“We are moving forward rapidly with our aggressive exploration program at Golden Hill,” stated David Mallo, Vice President, Exploration. “A busy year of resource definition drilling is drawing to a close at the project. Geologic modeling, preliminary metallurgical test work programs, and base line environmental and social studies are underway in advance of our initial resource estimation early next year. Exploration activities are progressing well, and we are excited to see where it leads us.”

Upon satisfaction of conditions precedent relating to the project’s initial preliminary economic assessment, Teranga has secured $25 million in debt financing to advance the Golden Hill project through to feasibility.

GOLDEN HILL PROPERTY

The Golden Hill property is comprised of three adjacent exploration permits covering 470 km2 in southwest Burkina Faso in the central part of the Houndé Greenstone Belt. This belt hosts a number of high-grade gold discoveries, including the Siou, Yaramoko and Houndé deposits, the latter being contiguous with Golden Hill.

This news release provides an update on exploration drilling results from a number of prospects recently evaluated as part of ongoing advanced exploration programs at Golden Hill.

Recent drilling was undertaken at Ma Main, Ma North and Jackhammer Hill prospects as part of a property-wide resource evaluation program. Please refer to Appendix 1 for significant results (Tables 1-3) and Appendix 2 for plan maps and representative sections related to this phase of our exploration drilling program. Cumulative results from all Golden Hill drilling are available on the Company’s website www.terangagold.com under Exploration.

Ma Main Prospect: Strong Gold Mineralization Demonstrating Excellent Correlation

The Ma Main prospect remains the largest in size and is the most extensively drilled of those being evaluated currently at Golden Hill, with a current strike length of approximately 1.5 kilometres. The lesser drilled Ma East prospect ties on directly to the Ma Main and adds a further 1.2 kilometres of strike extent to this continuous mineralized system. The primary gold mineralization at Ma is hosted within two extensive brecciated fault zones (BZ-1 and BZ-2) that demonstrate excellent continuity throughout the areas drilled to-date. Of further note is the favorable geometry of both BZ-1 and BZ-2 which are spatially proximal, generally parallel and have moderate dip orientations which are advantageous for a future mining scenario. As drilling has progressed, additional mineralized zones have been intersected, predominantly in the hanging wall of BZ-1, which further enhances the upside potential at this advanced prospect.

Representative sections including some recent drill results are shown in Figures 3, 4 and 5 in Appendix 2.

Recent notable diamond drill results at Ma Main are outlined in Table 1 in Appendix 1.

Ma North Prospect: New Drilling Results Extends Mineralization Further Along Trend and to Depth

Our most recent Ma North diamond drill results continue to confirm that a third and fourth well-mineralized breccia zone (BZ-3 and BZ-4) exist within the Ma Structural Complex where previous drilling had identified BZ-1 and BZ-2 at Ma Main (see Figure 6 in Appendix 2). Comparatively, drilling at Ma North is still at an early-stage when compared to more advanced Ma Main area of the Ma Structural Complex. Similar to Ma Main, hole-to-hole correlation is demonstrating excellent continuity of mineralization both along trend and to drilled depths. Additional drilling is planned to further evaluate Ma North, especially along trend and to depth focusing on the eastern extension area where recent drilling has intersected a series of sub-parallel breccia-hosted mineralized horizons that remain open to further expansion.

A representative section including some recent drill results is shown in Figure 7 in Appendix 2.

Recent notable diamond drill results at Ma North are outlined in Table 2 in Appendix 1.

Jackhammer Hill Prospect: High-Grade Mineralization Hosting Visible Gold

Recent drilling at the Jackhammer Hill prospect has focused on defining along trend expansion potential, depth extensions below previously identified shallow mineralization and confirmation of the geological interpretation.

The gold mineralized zones identified thus far at Jackhammer Hill comprise a series of steep, southeast dipping horizons hosted within an altered and sheared diorite intrusive unit. Drilling has been directed along an approximate 1,350-metre strike extent (Figure 8 in Appendix 2), predominantly to vertical depths of approximately 125 metres. A 200-metre long central portion of the Jackhammer Hill mineralization includes a number of previously announced high-grade intervals hosting visible gold within a broad altered and mineralized zone.

A representative section including some recent drill results are shown in Figure 9 in Appendix 2.

Recent notable diamond drill results at Jackhammer Hill are outlined in Table 3 in Appendix 1.

Competent Persons Statements

Teranga's Burkina Faso exploration programs, corresponding to the drill holes being reported herein, were managed by Peter Mann, FAusIMM. Mr. Mann was a full time employee, recently retired, of Teranga and is not "independent" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Mr. Mann has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101. The technical information contained in this news release relating to exploration results are based on, and fairly represents, information compiled by Mr. Mann. Mr. Mann has verified and approved the data disclosed in this release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information. The RC and diamond core samples are assayed at the BIGS Global Laboratory in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. Mr. Mann has consented to the inclusion in this news release of the matters based on his compiled information in the form and context in which it appears herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Teranga's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as “objective to”, “likely”, “intend to”, “potential”, “belief”, “believe”, “expects”, “estimates”, “plans”, “anticipated”, “ability” and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results “should”, or "will" have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations, future economic conditions and anticipated courses of action. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Teranga cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the accuracy of sampling, analytical and test data underlying the exploration results included herein, gold price, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, and anticipated future estimates of free cash flow. Teranga cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Teranga, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Teranga's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2018, and in other filings of Teranga with securities and regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Teranga does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Teranga securities. All references to Teranga include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

About Teranga

Teranga is a multi-jurisdictional West African gold company focused on production and development as well as the exploration of more than 6,400 km2 of land located on prospective gold belts. Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has produced more than 1.5 million ounces of gold at its Sabodala operation in Senegal. Focused on diversification and growth, the Company is advancing construction of its second producing gold mine, Wahgnion, which is located in Burkina Faso, as well as carrying out extensive exploration programs in three West African countries: Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal. The Company had more than 4.0 million ounces of gold reserves as of June 30, 2018. Teranga applies a rigorous capital allocation framework for its investment decisions to execute on its growth strategy relying on a combination of cash on the balance sheet, free cash flow from operations and debt.

Steadfast in its commitment to set the benchmark for responsible mining, Teranga operates in accordance with the highest international standards and aims to act as a catalyst for sustainable economic, environmental, and community development as it strives to create value for all of its stakeholders. Teranga is a member of the United Nations Global Compact and a leading member of the multi-stakeholder group responsible for the submission of the first Senegalese Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative revenue report.

APPENDIX 1

Table 1: Ma Main Prospect – Selected Drill Highlights

Hole # Northing Easting Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH

(m) Interval

(m) Core

length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) GHDD-445 1237559 452165 400 021 -45 84 62-70 8 9.44 * Including 68-69 1 68.00 * 62-70 8 4.70 ** Including 68-69 1 30.00 ** 76-78 2 2.23 GHDD-446 1237595 452182 395 021 -45 65 48-51 3 1.13 GHDD-447 1237573 452204 395 021 -45 80 46-47 1 3.63 54-56 2 3.55 GHDD-448 1237605 452222 399 021 -45 50 29-34 5 3.09 GHDD-449 1237591 452251 400 021 -45 50 14-15 1 10.46 32-36 4 2.47 GHDD-451 1237484 452270 408 021 -45 130 10-13 3 2.32 GHDD-457 1237570 451875 380 025 -45 190 100-102 2 3.47 147-148 1 3.37 GHDD-458 1237570 451940 383 025 -45 167 132-142 10 1.91 Including 135-138 3 3.89 GHDD-459 1237526 451962 384 025 -45 180 119-122 3 2.38 157-162 5 2.57 GHDD-460 1237536 452017 386 025 -45 164 92-94 2 1.87 114-115 1 5.10 120-128 8 14.23 * Including 126-127 1 94.05 * 120-128 8 6.23 ** Including 126-127 1 30.00 ** 131-142 11 3.05 Including 134-137 3 5.68 GHDD-461 1237470 452028 390 025 -45 200 125-131 6 2.57 139-147 8 2.42 172-173 1 4.41 GHDD-462 1237443 452105 395 025 -45 181 118-122 4 1.27 126-135 9 2.15 172-173 1 3.85 GHDD-463 1237418 452134 405 025 -45 194 122-135 13 2.13 Including 131-134 3 4.67 156-157 1 6.17 GHDD-464 1237298 452156 417 025 -45 212 20-22 2 1.43 131-138 7 2.17 141-143 2 2.26 149-150 1 2.68 GHDD-465 1237229 452289 432 025 -45 215 168-174 6 2.77 GHDD-466 1237265 452308 431 025 -45 170 133-141 8 2.38 Including 134-136 2 5.87 GHDD-467 1237242 452338 428 025 -45 161 126-129 3 6.55 Including 128-129 1 18.39 136-145 9 3.55 GHDD-468 1237105 452563 401 025 -45 182 142-145 3 1.07 155-157 2 1.19 GHDD-469 1237097 452646 389 025 -45 179 65-68 3 1.28 84-87 3 1.54 118-127 9 1.06 159-163 4 2.02 GHDD-470 1237098 452690 391 025 -45 130 60-71 11 1.57 Including 61-65 4 2.74 114-117 3 1.57 GHRC-096 1237379 452403 436 025 -45 70 11-15 4 2.66 GHRC-097 1237279 452359 426 025 -45 125 94-100 6 4.58 Including 96-98 2 9.40 GHRC-098 1237378 452360 436 025 -45 60 27-30 3 1.98 35-42 7 2.66 Including 37-39 2 7.12 GHRC-099 1237450 452063 388 025 -45 192 136-145 9 1.18 Including 138-140 2 3.43 GHRC-100 1237573 451986 385 025 -45 135 66-69 3 1.25 102-104 2 1.98 120-122 2 1.68 GHRC-101 1237608 451961 384 025 -45 109 48-50 2 2.90 105-108 3 4.56 GHRC-102 1237591 451923 382 025 -45 156 73-78 5 1.96 91-93 2 12.32 131-134 3 1.33 GHRC-103 1237732 451988 385 025 -45 78 11-20 9 1.52 Including 16-20 4 2.63 GHRC-104 1237609 451891 381 025 -45 150 66-69 3 4.65 90-94 4 1.19 130-134 4 2.25 GHRC-109 1236500 453146 367 025 -55 95 48-54 6 1.66 GHRC-110 1236544 453135 366 025 -55 84 6-8 2 3.06 33-36 3 2.77 55-56 1 2.51 GHRC-111 1236596 453053 368 025 -55 100 40-41 1 1.94 GHRC-112 1236687 453010 369 025 -55 95 43-51 8 1.54 Including 44-46 2 4.03 GHRC-113 1236721 453065 368 025 -45 75 27-31 4 1.67 GHRC-114 1236826 453011 366 025 -55 50 20-26 6 1.32 GHRC-115 1236797 452884 372 025 -55 100 79-87 8 1.05 GHRC-117 1236905 452883 374 025 -55 60 15-21 6 1.08 GHRC-118 1236904 452842 372 025 -55 95 28-30 2 1.19 33-36 3 1.77 GHRC-120 1237177 452685 405 025 -45 110 37-39 2 1.31 40-44 4 1.07 GHRC-121 1237183 452775 395 025 -45 72 12-15 3 1.12 GHRC-122 1237094 452601 396 025 -45 177 87-88 1 3.63 103-106 3 5.83 Including 104-105 1 16.05 110-111 1 2.58 150-152 2 3.71 GHRC-123 1237228 452378 420 025 -45 147 130-135 5 3.04 GHRC-124 1237603 451848 379 025 -45 177 44-45 1 30.95 * 44-45 1 30.00 ** 83-85 2 1.30 86-88 2 1.37 107-111 4 1.34 137-146 9 5.17 GHRC-125 1237715 451784 376 025 -45 123 17-18 1 2.02 GHRC-126 1237692 451735 375 025 -45 170 45-48 3 10.20 Including 45-46 1 28.33 90-93 3 3.69 Including 90-91 1 9.77 112-114 2 1.63 117-126 9 4.05 158-159 1 2.93 GHRC-127 1237678 451775 377 025 -45 162 47-49 2 3.77 117-119 2 2.08 GHRC-128 1237141 452534 406 025 -45 145 80-81 1 23.74 GHRC-129 1237224 452485 417 025 -55 138 86-93 7 1.26 GHRC-130 1237305 452532 422 025 -55 97 11-15 4 2.24 GHRC-131 1237178 452819 384 025 -45 60 1-17 17 1.28 Including 12-16 4 2.83 GHRC-132 1237371 452226 426 025 -53 140 116-119 3 2.03 133-139 6 3.65 136-137 1 17.39 Intervals calculated with a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off and 2 metres maximum internal dilution. True widths are unknown. UTM's are WGS84-30N. Intervals with grade x thickness (gram x metre) of 10 or higher are highlighted in bold.

*Uncut grades

**Cut grades – individual assays above 30.0 g/t gold are cut to 30.0 g/t gold

Table 2: Ma North Prospect – Selected Drill Highlights

Hole # Northing Easting Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH

(m) Interval

(m) Core

length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) GHDD-412 1237848 452761 414 310 -50 101 31-32 1 1.63 59-61 2 2.18 GHDD-416 1237921 451750 376 010 -50 173 162-165 3 4.48 GHDD-417 1237977 452011 384 010 -45 61 30-34 4 1.83 GHDD-418 1237878 452127 407 010 -45 113 79-83 4 1.90 88-101 13 2.25 Including 89-95 6 3.57 GHDD-419 1237801 452421 425 010 -45 152 89-92 3 1.28 141-146 5 2.63 Including 142-144 2 4.98 GHDD-420 1237779 452465 433 010 -50 179 101-103 2 2.01 GHDD-441 1237791 452510 427 010 -45 110 75-76 1 1.59 GHDD-443 1237769 452587 431 010 -45 116 90-91 1 2.12 GHDD-453 1237880 451997 384 010 -60 120 93-95 2 1.26 106-111 5 2.79 GHDD-454 1237865 452029 387 010 -65 128 115-117 2 1.68 GHDD-455 1237844 452123 419 010 -65 155 110-125 15 2.28 Including 119-124 5 4.49 GHDD-456 1237820 452156 420 010 -50 152 103-107 4 1.78 118-131 13 4.38 Including 120-125 5 7.69 GHRC-105 1237826 452191 422 010 -50 150 18-19 1 3.17 113-120 7 3.58 Including 115-117 2 8.00 GHRC-106 1237864 452096 405 010 -45 120 94-96 2 2.11 99-104 5 4.62 Including 99-101 2 8.41 GHRC-107 1237984 451969 382 010 -45 60 30-31 1 2.21 36-42 6 2.23 GHRC-108 1238007 451931 382 010 -45 50 36-39 3 4.05 Intervals calculated with a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off and 2 metres maximum internal dilution. True widths are unknown. UTM's are WGS84-30N. Intervals with grade x thickness (gram x metre) of 10 or higher are highlighted in bold.

Table 3: Jackhammer Hill Prospect – Selected Drill Highlights

Hole # Northing Easting Elevation Azimuth Dip EOH

(m) Interval

(m) Core

length

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) GHDD-422 1229838 452876 333 315 -55 185 42-44 2 1.48 102-115 13 1.28 Including 105-107 2 4.11 134-137 3 1.43 139-140 1 1.64 152-160 8 4.37 Including 153-156 3 9.60 GHDD-423 1229884 452885 333 315 -55 150 87-90 3 4.17 114-115 1 1.74 GHDD-425 1230001 452965 336 315 -55 140 6-7 1 3.70 42-44 2 2.03 GHDD-426 1229949 453016 342 315 -55 226 58-60 2 18.79 * 58-60 2 15.82 ** 115-118 3 3.34 122-125 3 6.49 131-134 3 2.56 151-154 3 1.75 180-185 5 2.34 192-195 3 1.12 200-202 2 1.04 204-206 2 1.11 GHDD-427 1230013 452980 337 315 -55 135 33-35 2 1.41 GHDD-428 1229964 453029 344 315 -55 221 145-148 3 1.11 182-185 3 1.26 187-204 17 1.83 Including 189-192 3 3.93 And 196-199 3 3.57 GHDD-429 1229843 452955 340 310 -55 242 161-168 7 2.27 Including 165-167 2 5.34 GHDD-430 1229891 452992 345 315 -55 260 117-118 1 4.41 211-227 16 2.05 Including 211-214 3 4.14 GHDD-432 1229322 452518 312 325 -50 140 16-17 1 2.55 90-94 4 1.65 GHDD-433 1229288 452473 311 325 -50 125 98-100 2 2.96 117-118 1 7.75 GHDD-436 1229962 452971 337 315 -55 182 60-61 1 3.28 120-122 2 1.61 147-149 2 1.90 160-162 2 2.02 GHDD-437 1230131 452957 338 315 -50 179 44-46 2 1.11 149-155 6 1.01 GHDD-440 1229682 452790 327 315 -55 120 82-84 2 2.54 106-107 1 4.36 GHDD-471 1229638 452766 320 315 -55 119 85-88 3 1.45 GHDD-472 1229615 452741 319 315 -55 116 79-81 2 1.51 GHDD-474 1229368 452531 313 325 -50 101 8-9 1 2.73 62-64 2 1.31 68-69 1 4.10 GHRC-086 1229935 452830 327 315 -55 72 30-42 12 5.63 * Including 30-36 6 10.47 * Including 30-31 1 35.02 * 30-42 12 5.21 ** Including 30-36 6 9.64 ** Including 30-31 1 30.00 ** 47-49 2 1.22 58-60 2 5.19 GHRC-087 1229342 452436 311 325 -50 78 28-30 2 2.81 GHRC-088 1229379 452481 313 325 -50 80 14-21 7 1.86 21-22 No Sample 22-23 1 4.57 GHRC-089 1229467 452572 314 310 -55 60 15-20 5 1.70 GHRC-090 1229493 452606 315 320 -55 50 28-36 8 1.03 GHRC-091 1229415 452605 314 325 -55 110 89-95 6 1.28 Including 93-95 2 2.67 GHRC-093 1230206 452875 337 315 -55 75 43-46 3 1.47 54-58 4 1.31 GHRC-094 1229958 452863 328 310 -45 70 26-32 6 1.58 35-50 15 8.82 * Including 36-41 5 22.21 * Including 36-39 3 32.89 * 35-50 15 8.20 ** Including 36-41 5 20.36 ** Including 36-39 3 29.80 ** Intervals calculated with a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off and 2 metres maximum internal dilution. True widths are unknown. UTM's are WGS84-30N. Intervals with grade x thickness (gram x metre) of 10 or higher are highlighted in bold.

*Uncut grades

**Cut grades – individual assays above 30.0 g/t gold are cut to 30.0 g/t gold





APPENDIX 2

Figure 1: Golden Hill Property – Prospect Location Plan Map

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9125af7-92d0-4fdb-86fd-f47070c9a1ff

Figure 2: Ma Main - Plan Map

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/397920de-3c9d-4dc6-8b72-4a2d05077d73

Figure 3: Ma Main Prospect - Representative Drill Section (A-A’ 0+60 E)

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c761442-787e-4a37-a125-69db12c4aa05

Figure 4: Ma Main Prospect - Representative Drill Section (B-B’ 2+40 E)

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aa41e2d-ee51-4ea9-90d2-d5d950134322

Figure 5: Ma Main Prospect – Representative Section (C-C’ 6+60 E)

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2ae1887f-b07d-4f39-819d-39c475ce86c1

Figure 6: Ma North Prospect - Plan Map

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e2c29f3-0e77-48d4-a751-ed3b442034d4

Figure 7: Ma North Prospect – Representative Drill Section

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b894180-3ccd-4fac-a16e-86c4148175ab

Figure 8: Jackhammer Hill Prospect – Plan Map

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f2dbb100-5f53-43c4-857c-8a453b7032cb

Figure 9: Jackhammer Hill Prospect – Representative Section

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10241b88-39eb-44ab-8da3-463630f1142d