Durango Reports Magnetic Anomaly on Trove Property at Windfall Lake

-Vancouver, December 4, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that an airborne survey conducted on its wholly owned Trove property in the Windfall Lake Urban Barry area of Quebec has outlined a magnetic anomaly.

The Trove property is surrounded by Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX.V-OSK) and an airborne survey was completed by BonTerra Resources Inc. (TSX.V-BTR) ("Bonterra") while the property was under option to Bonterra in 2018. The survey shows an anomaly following the regional fault which trends through the property with the dark pink representing a magnetic high and the dark blue representing a magnetic low.

http://durangoresourcesinc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/BonTerra-Trove-Mag.jpg



Click Image To View Full Size

The regional gold mineralization is controlled by the regional group of faults called the Rouleau Fault and Barry Fault and the major projects in the Windfall Lake area are connected to this same NE-SW regional fault group. Magnetic surveys are commonly used in the region to find major faults and structures as outcrops in the area are limited. In addition to the regional fault and the magnetic signature, the Trove hosts till anomalies of gold, copper and zinc which align with the Rouleau fault. These anomalies could indicate a possible relation between the NE-SW fault and undiscovered bedrock gold mineralization.

Based on the work completed by Bonterra, four (4) targets were identified on the Trove property, (Gagnon R. 2018). Future exploration activities recommended for the Trove property are stripping, trenching, additional rock chip sampling and drilling.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We are fortunate to have had Bonterra complete the airborne survey on the Trove property as it has delineated regional fault information and highlighted the northeast structure going through the property. I am very excited that we have retained 100% interest in the Trove property which is part of the emerging Windfall Lake gold mining camp and look forward to exploring it further in the upcoming months."

The technical contents of this release were approved by George Yordanov, P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties totalling over 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

For further information on Durango, please refer to its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Marcy Kiesman, Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 604.428.2900 or 604.339.2243

Email: durangoresourcesinc@gmail.com

Website: www.durangoresourcesinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain or refer to forward-looking information based on current expectations, including commencement and completion of future exploration, raising of capital to complete exploration and the impact on the Company of these events. Forward-looking information is subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, as actual results may differ materially from forecasted results. Forward-looking information is provided as of the date hereof and we assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. For a detailed list of risks and uncertainties relating to Durango, please refer to its prospectus filed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.