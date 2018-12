Melkor - Maseres IP Survey 35% Completed

Timmins, December 4, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior") (TSXV:MKR) is pleased to announce that 35% of the IP survey underway on the Maseres Project has been completed. The 46 line-kilometer pole-dipole induced polarization survey is being conducted by GEOPHYSIQUE TMC from Val-d'Or. Data collection for the IP survey is expected to be completed before December 24, 2018.

The following pseudo sections have been added to the Melkior website (http://www.melkior.com/ip/). New pseudo sections are being added as they become available:

L0+00 N

L1+00N

L2+00N

L3+00N

L4+00N

L5+00N

L6+00N

L7+00 N

L8+00N

L9+00N

L10+00N

L11+00N

Wade Kornik, P.Geo., has approved the information contained in this release. Mr. Kornik is the Exploration Manager of the Company and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

