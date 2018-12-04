Romios Finalizes Formal Agreement with Crystal Lake to Option Its Newmont Lake Property

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2018) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of September 24, 2018, it has finalized a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Crystal Lake Mining Corp. ("CLM") to option the Company's Newmont Lake Property ("Newmont Lake") (see September 24, 2018 news release for details of the transaction) to CLM. The Definitive Agreement is subject to approval by the shareholders of Romios and subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has called an Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders for January 11, 2019 (the "Meeting") to, among other things, seek shareholder approval to the Definitive Agreement. The Definitive Agreement will be available for review by shareholders on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website, www.romios.com. The Board of Directors of the Company recommend that shareholders approve the Definitive Agreement at the upcoming meeting. Further details of the transaction will be set out in the Information Circular prepared for the Meeting which will be filed on www.sedar.com on or before December 11, 2018.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc., a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company established in 1995, is engaged in precious and base metal exploration primarily focused on gold, silver and copper on its properties in the Golden Triangle area, northwestern British Columbia. In addition to the properties in the Golden Triangle area, Romios holds a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake property in Ontario, the LaCorne Property in Quebec and the Scossa Property in Nevada. It also holds a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty on the Hislop property in Ontario.

This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Tom Drivas, President and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) romios@romios.com.

Frank van de Water, Chief Financial Officer and Director, (tel) 416-221-4124 or (email) fvandewater@rogers.com.