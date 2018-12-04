Comstock Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Preview SW Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, December 4th, 2018 - Comstock Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: CSL) ("Comstock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced a winter exploration program at its 100% owned Preview SW Gold Project, located 40 km northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan. The program will comprise approximately 1,000 metres of diamond drilling focused on the Preview North zone. In addition, a detailed ground magnetic survey is planned to assist in advancing other targets on the property.

Drilling at Preview North will test the interpreted down plunge extension to shear hosted vein zones occurring within the same major northeast-oriented structural trend that hosts gold mineralization at the Preview SW deposit approximately 2.6 km to the southwest. Structural geologic data collected during the 2017 winter and summer drilling programs indicates a steep northeast plunge to the mineralization at Preview North, suggesting potential for encountering additional gold mineralization at depth, and along strike within steeply plunging mineralized shoots. The 2018 winter program will focus on testing the down-dip and down-plunge continuity of previously identified gold mineralization at Preview North, which included 16.7 metres averaging 5.08 g/t gold within drill hole PR17-176 starting at 23.3 metres down hole (see the Company's September 28, 2017 and November 9, 2017 News Releases).

Qualified Persons

Kristopher Raffle P.Geo., Principal of APEX Geoscience Ltd. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release as it relates to the Preview SW Gold Project.

About Comstock Metals Ltd.

Comstock Metals Ltd. is an exploration company with several resource projects located in North America. Presently evaluating opportunities in the battery metal space Comstock recently secured the Rawhide Cobalt-Silver Project in Ontario adding to its two advanced gold projects: Preview SW Project in Saskatchewan and the QV Project located in the White Gold district of the Yukon.

Comstock also has a joint venture with, and equity investment in, E3 Metals Ltd. (TSX.V: ETMC) a Petro-Lithium company located in Alberta Canada. For more information about E3 Metals, please visit their website: www.e3metalscorp.com

