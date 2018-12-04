Black Tusk Appoints John Cooper to its Advisory Board

Vancouver, December 4, 2018 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK) is pleased to announce that it has appointed John Cooper to its Advisory Board.

"Resource mining is on the brink of a digital transformation and the opportunity to innovate on traditional mining with artificial intelligence and blockchain technology is immense. The adoption of new technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, will produce supply chain efficiencies that will add $400 billion to the global mining industry over the next decade. I am extremely excited to work with Black Tusk Resources on these cutting-edge mining initiatives". stated John Cooper.



Mr. Cooper brings a wide range of leadership and business development experience. Mr. Cooper holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Guelph as well as a bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Victoria.



Mr. Cooper has been researching and studying monetary economics, alternative currencies, and blockchain technology since 2010. During his master's thesis, Mr. Cooper explored the strategic advantages of traceability technology, which currently has significant implications for the application of blockchain in production and supply chain management.



In his previous role, Mr. Cooper helped a tech start-up grow from a team of 4 people with annual revenue of $200k, to a team of 20+ people and an estimated revenue of $3M in under two years. Mr. Cooper built his first bitcoin mining rig in 2011 and has continued to research and following the cryptocurrency space ever since. Mr. Cooper is currently building a blockchain software development company and is excited about the potential to make the world better through technology and innovation.



"Black Tusk Resources is currently exploring innovative new technologies that apply to the modern mining world. Mr. Cooper is an extremely talented leader and forward-thinker and is a perfect fit for Black Tusk," stated Richard Penn, Chief Executive Officer.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith option agreement, the company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC.







