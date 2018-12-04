iMETAL to Launch Gowganda West VTEM Survey Through Geotech

- iMetal has contracted Geotech to launch a Phase 1 helicopter-borne versatile time-domain electromagnetic survey (VTEM) and magnetics survey covering the upper half of Gowganda West;

- The high resolution and deep penetrating geophysical survey at 100-meter spacing is expected to identify potential important fault structures that may have been associated with significant mineralizing events at Gowganda West, directly south of the south boundary line of Tahoe Resources' Juby deposit claim group;

- iMetal's newly-discovered Zone 1 South, just 500 meters from the northwest trending Juby deposit, features highly mineralized outcrop in Timiskaming-style sediments (jasper pebble conglomerate) and green carbonate rocks trending north-south (refer to Nov. 28, 2018, news release);

- A channel sampling program has commenced at Zone 1 South immediately ahead of planned maiden diamond drilling.