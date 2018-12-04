iMETAL to Launch Gowganda West VTEM Survey Through Geotech
Highlights:
- iMetal has contracted Geotech to launch a Phase 1 helicopter-borne versatile time-domain electromagnetic survey (VTEM) and magnetics survey covering the upper half of Gowganda West;
- The high resolution and deep penetrating geophysical survey at 100-meter spacing is expected to identify potential important fault structures that may have been associated with significant mineralizing events at Gowganda West, directly south of the south boundary line of Tahoe Resources' Juby deposit claim group;
- iMetal's newly-discovered Zone 1 South, just 500 meters from the northwest trending Juby deposit, features highly mineralized outcrop in Timiskaming-style sediments (jasper pebble conglomerate) and green carbonate rocks trending north-south (refer to Nov. 28, 2018, news release);
- A channel sampling program has commenced at Zone 1 South immediately ahead of planned maiden diamond drilling.
Tom O'Connor, iMetal Exploration Manager, commented: "The VTEM and magnetics survey should greatly advance our understanding of Gowganda West. Limited historical exploration including no previous drilling have made this one of the most exciting grassroots discovery opportunities in northeast Ontario, especially considering the impressive metal endowment of the area which includes the Juby deposit and the broader region extending northeast to Kirkland Lake. Extensive clear cutting and logging operations at Gowganda West have been critical factors in giving us important access and exposing very favorable outcrop with high-grade gold-copper showings as far as five km from recently identified Zone 1 South."
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Fedikow, Ph.D. P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI-43-101.
