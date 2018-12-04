Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

iMETAL to Launch Gowganda West VTEM Survey Through Geotech

19:12 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Vancouver, December 4, 2018 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a fresh acceleration of current and near-term exploration activity at the Company's 105 sq. km Gowganda West Property contiguous to the Juby gold deposit and 15 kilometers west of Canada Cobalt's Castle mine.

Highlights:

  • - iMetal has contracted Geotech to launch a Phase 1 helicopter-borne versatile time-domain electromagnetic survey (VTEM) and magnetics survey covering the upper half of Gowganda West;

    - The high resolution and deep penetrating geophysical survey at 100-meter spacing is expected to identify potential important fault structures that may have been associated with significant mineralizing events at Gowganda West, directly south of the south boundary line of Tahoe Resources' Juby deposit claim group;

    - iMetal's newly-discovered Zone 1 South, just 500 meters from the northwest trending Juby deposit, features highly mineralized outcrop in Timiskaming-style sediments (jasper pebble conglomerate) and green carbonate rocks trending north-south (refer to Nov. 28, 2018, news release);

    - A channel sampling program has commenced at Zone 1 South immediately ahead of planned maiden diamond drilling.

Tom O'Connor, iMetal Exploration Manager, commented: "The VTEM and magnetics survey should greatly advance our understanding of Gowganda West. Limited historical exploration including no previous drilling have made this one of the most exciting grassroots discovery opportunities in northeast Ontario, especially considering the impressive metal endowment of the area which includes the Juby deposit and the broader region extending northeast to Kirkland Lake. Extensive clear cutting and logging operations at Gowganda West have been critical factors in giving us important access and exposing very favorable outcrop with high-grade gold-copper showings as far as five km from recently identified Zone 1 South."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Fedikow, Ph.D. P.Geo., a qualified person as defined under NI-43-101.

We seek safe Harbor.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Johan Grandin

President & CEO,

iMetal Resources Inc.

jgrandin@imetalresources.ca

Tel. (604-739-9713

588-580 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 3B6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

iMetal Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.imetalresources.ca


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap