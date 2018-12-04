Noble Announces Change of Auditor

Toronto, December 4, 2018 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) announces that I&A Professional Corporation (formerly known as Abraham Chan LLP) ("I&A")have resigned as the Company's independent auditor of its own initiative, and that MNP LLP has been engaged as the Company's new independent auditor. As a result, the audit of the Company's financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2018 will be completed by MNP LLP.

The reports of I&A Professional Corporation (formerly known as Abraham Chan LLP) for all financial years for which it acted as auditor (i.e. for the years ended August 31, 2014, August 31, 2015, August 31, 2016 and August 31, 2017) did not contain an adverse opinion or a disclaimer of opinion, nor were they qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles. There were no reportable events (as defined in National Instrument 51-102) in connection with the service of I&A as auditor of Noble.

The change of independent auditor for Noble has been considered and approved by its Audit Committee and its Board of Directors.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian based junior exploration company which, apart from its shareholdings in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Wawa-Holdsworth gold exploration property in Wawa, Ontario, has as its flag ship program Project 81, a contiguous land package of approximately ~79,000 hectares covering 17 townships immediately north of the Kidd Creek Mine (celebrating its 52nd year of operation). Project 81 which has seen very limited mineral exploration over the last 50 years and has had a number of historical drill indicated Gold, Copper, Lead-Zinc, Silver and Nickel showings. Noble has confirmed the discovery of a very large, low grade Nickel-Cobalt Deposit in Kingsmill Township in 2012, which is within the project area. The Lucas Gold showing was also drill tested by Noble in 2012 with additional follow up drilling to be carried out during the 2018-19 winter exploration season. Additional information can be found on our website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

