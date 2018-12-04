Chair of Red Pine has Stepped Down

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2018 - Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) ("Red Pine" or the "Company”) announced today that Ms. Petra Decher has stepped down as Chair and Director of the Company.



“Petra has served on the Red Pine Board of Directors since the Company merged with Augustine Resources Inc. in January 2017. On behalf of the Board, the management team and our shareholders, I want to thank Petra for her service to the Company and to wish her all the best in the future,” stated Quentin Yarie, President and CEO.

About Red Pine Exploration Inc.

Red Pine Exploration Inc. is a gold and base-metals exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "RPX".

Red Pine has a 60% interest in the Wawa Gold Project with Citabar Limited Partnership holding the remaining 40% interest. Red Pine is the Manager of Operations on the Project and is focused on expanding the existing gold resource.

