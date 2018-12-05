Durango appoints Joanne Freeze to its Board of Directors

Vancouver, December 5, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to welcome Ms. Joanne (Joey) Freeze, P.Geo. to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Freeze is a Canadian-born professional geologist with over 35 years in the mining exploration business. Serving the past 20 years as an executive in the junior resource business she has spearheaded significant mining project acquisitions and lead projects through discovery as well as engineering and economic evaluation stages. To date, she has been instrumental in the raising of over $100 million in equity financings for mineral exploration. In addition, she has extensive experience in both project evaluations and in managing exploration and development programs such that she has been hands on with all exploration aspects from field operations, budget control, human resources, health and safety, community outreach and collaboration with governments on all levels.

Joanne is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia, Canada. She holds a B.A. in Geography from the University of Western Ontario and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of British Columbia. Since 2011, Ms. Freeze has been on the Advisory Board of the Institute of International Development ("ISID") at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. Ms. Freeze also previously served as a Trustee to the Society of Economic Geologists.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We are extremely happy to have Joanne join our Board of Directors as she brings a wealth of exploration experience and decades of unparalleled public company experience to our team. Women of Joanne's caliber are rare in this industry and we see the addition of her to our team as a key stepping stone to the future success of Durango."

Ms. Freeze comments, "I am honoured to be invited to join the board of Durango, very excited to get back to my Canadian exploration roots and to contribute to the successes Durango expects to accomplish in the exciting new Urban Barry - Windfall Gold Camp ("host of approximately 4 million ounces of gold and expected to grow" *). Durango has very strategic land holdings and excellent early stage exploration results, such as gold particles in till samples estimated to be close to their source and found near geophysical anomalies/signatures indicative of key mineralizing structures."

Ms. Freeze has been granted an option to acquire 200,000 shares of Durango, at an exercise price of $0.07 per share, with an expiry date that is three years from the grant date.

Durango is pleased to announce that it has appointed Aimee Ward, CPA, CGA as its new Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Ward has a great deal of accounting and business experience over many years, having spent a large part of her career working for a former public company, Sun-Rype Products Ltd., as a senior leader working in many different aspects of the business including financial statement preparation, tax, treasury, budgeting, forecasting, business analysis and project management. Ms. Ward has been granted an option to acquire 200,000 shares of Durango, at an exercise price of $0.07 per share, with an expiry date that is three years from the date of grant.

Durango sincerely thanks Veronica Liu for her years of dedicated service as a director and Chief Financial Officer.

The technical contents of this release were approved by Joanne Freeze, P.Geo., Director, an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The property has not yet been the subject of a National Instrument 43-101 report.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties totalling over 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

*Report on Site Visit: Urban Barry a New Gold Camp, January 6, 2018, by Red Cloud Klondike Strike Inc. http://www.redcloudks.com/RCKS%20Talk/doc/2018/January%202018/20180108%20-%20BTR%20-%20Site%20Visit.pdf

