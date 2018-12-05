Mason Graphite Presents Its Updated Feasibility Study Economic Results for the Lac Guéret Graphite Project

MONTREAL, Dec. 05, 2018 - Mason Graphite Inc. (“Mason Graphite” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: LLG; OTCQX: MGPHF) presents detailed updated economics for the Lac Guéret graphite project (the “Project”).



On October 25th, 2018, Mason Graphite communicated its new construction budget for the Project in its Corporate and Project update. This new budget is part of a full update of the economics of the Project (“Project Economics”).

Benoît Gascon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mason Graphite, commented: “As we are completing the detailed engineering, have started receiving equipment and have begun pre-construction work at mine site, we have updated the economics of the project. This update demonstrates, once again, that our project remains financially very robust and is becoming a reality at the dawn of an imminent and unique growth period for natural graphite, driven by the Li-ion batteries and electric vehicles revolution, expected for many years. Furthermore, this does not take into account the potential returns of the value-added and Li-ion battery materials program, another very strong upside potential for our shareholders.”

The technical and financial data was prepared by GoldMinds Geoservices, BBA and Soutex and validated by Qualified Persons, all independent of Mason Graphite.

Project Economics Update Highlights

No change to the Mineral Resources;

No change to the Mineral Reserves;

No material changes to the Project scope (production capacity and process unchanged);

Updated Capital Expenditures (“CAPEX”), Operating Expenditures (“OPEX”) and Natural Graphite sale prices;

Updated NPV, IRR and Payback period.

Main Economic Parameters1 Initial Mine Life 25 years Average annual graphite concentrate production and sales (tonnes) 51,900 Weighed average selling price, FCA Baie-Comeau ($ / tonne of concentrate) 1,933 Average production cost of graphite ($ / tonne of concentrate) 484 Total initial CAPEX ($ M) 258.2 Total sustaining CAPEX ($ M) 16.9 Rehabilitation costs, both sites ($ M) 15.8

________________________

1 Unless otherwise noted, all monetary figures presented herein are expressed in Canadian dollars. Figures may not add up due to rounding.

Project Economics Pre-Tax Post-Tax Total Sales, 25 years ($ M) 2,506 n/a Cumulative Cashflow, 25 years ($ M) 1,588 977 NPV at 8% Discount Rate ($ M) 484 278 Internal Rate of Return 27.7 % 21.7 % Payback Period 3.7 years 4.4 years

MINERAL RESOURCES AND MINERAL RESERVES

Using the updated operating costs and updated natural graphite sale prices, GoldMinds Geoservices (“GMG”) verified that the Mineral Resources estimated in 2014 were still valid. Using a revised cut-off grade of 5.75% Cg, the pit constrained Mineral Resources (Measured + Indicated) are now estimated at 65,540,000 tonnes, a change of -0.25% compared to 2014. The average graphite grade remains unchanged at 17.2% Cg.

Open Pit Mineral Resources Tonnes Grade Measured 19,021,000 17.9% Cg Indicated 46,519,000 16.9% Cg Total Measured + Indicated 65,540,000 17.2% Cg Inferred 17,613,000 17.3% Cg

Since the Mineral Reserves were constrained by the duration of the economic analysis (25 years) and not the Mineral Resources, they remain unchanged at 4,741,000 tonnes (Proven + Probable) at 27.8% Cg.

Open Pit Mineral Reserves Tonnes Grade Proven 2,003,000 25.1% Cg Probable 2,738,000 29.8% Cg Total Proven + Probable 4,741,000 27.8% Cg

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The construction budget for the Project was prepared by the Mason Graphite construction team. The budget considers the “owner’s built” construction approach and integrates equipment orders, firm and budget quotes from suppliers and technical data made available through the detailed engineering progress.

Capital Expenditures Breakdown Initial

($ M) Sustaining

($ M) Direct CAPEX Lac Guéret Site (Mine and Mining Camp) 13.3 6.0 Baie-Comeau Site – Concentrator 107.7 1.0 Baie-Comeau Site – Tailings and Water Management 11.9 9.5 Baie-Comeau Site – Infrastructure and Utilities 9.0 0.3 Total Direct Capex 141.9 16.8 Indirect CAPEX Engineering and Procurement Services 21.8 Included in Sustaining Direct CAPEX Above Freight, Handling and Duties 5.5 Lac Guéret Site – Construction Indirects 6.0 Baie-Comeau Site – Construction Indirects 23.7 Pre-Operational Verifications & Commissionning 2.4 First Fills, Spares, Consumables 2.1 Total Indirect CAPEX 61.5 Owner’s Costs Lac Guéret Site – Pre-Production 1.7 Included in Sustaining Direct CAPEX Above Baie-Comeau Site – Pre-Production 5.3 Other Owner’s Costs (Engineering, Procurement…) 13.1 Total Owner’s Costs 20.1 Contingency Contingency (13.4% of Direct + Indirect + Owner’s) 29.6 Included in Sustaining Direct CAPEX Above Escalation 5.1 Total Contingency 34.7 Total CAPEX 258.2 16.8

OPERATING EXPENDITURES

The OPEX were updated to take into account cost escalation, Project improvements, increased energy requirements, rentals and the new tailings management method.

The OPEX estimates were prepared by Mason Graphite with the assistance of BBA for the mining sector and Soutex for the concentrator sector.

Operating Expenditures per Sector Average Annual Costs ($ M) $ / tonne of Concentrate Mining and mining camp operations 2.8 54 Ore transportation 7.5 144 Concentrator operations 12.4 238 General and Administration 2.5 48 Total OPEX 25.1 484





Operating Expenditures Breakdown per Nature Average annual costs ($ M) $ / tonne of concentrate Proportion Ore transportation 7.5 144 30 % Labour (workers and staff) 5.6 109 22 % Energy (electricity and fuel) 4.5 87 18 % Consumables 3.6 70 15 % Maintenance, spare parts 1.7 32 7 % Rentals 1.3 26 5 % Fees, services, local taxes 0.8 16 3 % Total OPEX 25.1 484 100 %

CONSTRUCTION FINANCING UPDATE

Mason Graphite has been receiving financing interests from both existing and potentially new investors regarding various financial instruments. With the help of its financial advisor, National Bank Financial Inc., the Company is reviewing its financing options with the objective of maximising shareholders’ value.

As of November 30th, 2018, the Company had approximately $ 30 M of cash liquidity.

MARKETING UPDATE

Discussions with potential customers are progressing, the Company receiving interest from large international groups, which could eventually become important partners for Mason Graphite.

CONSTRUCTION UPDATE

Mason Graphite has received all of the necessary authorizations and has started the tree clearing operation at the Lac Guéret Site. The Company expects this operation to be completed by mid-December 2018.

NI-43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT

Within the next 45 days, Mason Graphite will publish and file under SEDAR an updated technical report respecting National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects to support the disclosures of this press release.

QUALIFIED PERSONS CONSENT

The scientific, technical and economic information contained in this news release pertaining to the Lac Guéret project has been reviewed and approved by the following Qualified Persons, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, who consent to the inclusion of their names in this release:

Qualified Person Responsibilities Claude Duplessis, P. Eng. (GMG) Mineral resources estimation and

constraining pit shell Merouane Rachidi, P.Geo., Ph.D. (GMG) Angelo Grandillo, P. Eng. (BBA) CAPEX (initial and sustaining)

OPEX (G&A)

Economic analysis (pre-tax) Jeffrey Cassoff, P. Eng. (BBA) Mineral Reserves

OPEX (Mining and ore transportation) Luciano Piciacchia, P. Eng. Ph.D. (BBA) Rehabilitation costs Simon Fortier, P. Eng. (Soutex) OPEX (Processing)

Jean L’Heureux, P. Eng., M. Eng., Executive Vice-President, Process Development for Mason Graphite, and a Qualified Person, as defined by NI 43-101, for Mason Graphite was responsible for verifying the data herein and has read and approved this press release.

About Mason Graphite and the Lac Guéret Project

Mason Graphite is a Canadian mining and processing company focused on the development of its 100% owned Lac Guéret natural graphite deposit located in northeastern Québec. The Company is led by a highly experienced team that has over six decades of experience in graphite production, sales, and research and development. For more information, visit www.masongraphite.com.

