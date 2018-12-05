Radisson announces the appointment of Denis Bois to its Board of directors

ROUYN-NORANDA, Dec. 05, 2018 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (“Radisson” or the “Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Denis Bois to its Board of directors.



Mr. Bois brings with him near 40 years of experience in the mining sector. Following his graduation in geological engineering from Laval University he worked in the mining industry on the Quebec north shore before moving to Abitibi. He started teaching at College of Abitibi-Témiscamingue (“AT”) and in 1989, was nominated as director of the URSTM (a University unit specialized in research and services for the mining industry). As a team leader he was instrumental in the creation of several research and applied sciences development in mining exploration (geophysics and 3 D modeling), in mining (paste fill), in mineral processing (sulphide minerals removal in ore and waste) and finally in environment (waste management). Mr. Bois led the creation of CDAT (a technology support provider for small mining operations) and also to the establishment of a joint research institute between two universities (UQAT and the Montréal Polytechnique) which is focusing on mining and environment.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Bois on the Board of directors of the company. Denis’ experience and dynamism will profit Radisson through the next step of development of the O’Brien gold project,” commented Radisson President of the Board Denis Lachance.



Pursuant to this nomination, and in accordance with its stock option plan, the company announces it has granted 100,000 stock options to M. Denis Bois. The options are priced at $ 0.11 and expire on November 28 2023.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located Abitibi, PQ in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Corporate development

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy oraccuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, including the scheduled Closing date, but other than statements of historical fact, is forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forwardlooking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.