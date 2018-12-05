International Battery Metals announces the successful live demonstration of its lithium extraction technology

Vancouver, December 5, 2018 - International Battery Metals Ltd. (CSE: IBAT) ("IBAT" or the "Company"), in conjunction with its South American partner, Sorcia Metals Corp, is pleased to announce the successful live demonstration of IBAT's lithium extraction technology to Chilean and Argentinean stake holders. The demonstration was conducted at the labs of IBAT's engineering partner, Impact Technology Development in Devens, Massachusetts and live-streamed to South American partners.

The results of the test demonstrated greater than 90% extraction of lithium from a generic brine that is typical of commercial South American resources. The lithium chloride ("LiCl") produced during the demonstration showed greater than 90% rejection of all brine impurities, including sodium, magnesium, and potassium.

The test also demonstrated that the post extraction composition of the source brine was essentially unchanged, except for the removal of the lithium. In the IBAT process trace impurities are removed from the intermediate solution and the lithium is concentrated to 40% LiCl. No chemicals are utilized in this process and greater than 95% of the process water is recycled. IBAT's water recovery system will be particularly useful in desert areas such as South American Salars, and areas where potable ground water is in short supply.

Unlike conventional processes that are employed in Chile and Argentina, IBAT's process does not evaporate water from the brine. Instead, it extracts the lithium from the brine which is returned to the resource. This feature helps to maintain the resource water balance and help protects salar ecosystems.

IBAT's CEO, Dr. John L Burba, said, "We are very pleased with the response received from key stake holders in Argentina and Chile. We and our partner, Sorcia Metals have a wonderful opportunity in South America. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship. Our goal is to build and operate a highly efficient and environmentally supportive lithium ventures in South America."

Based on an Engineering Report received from Impact Engineering (see November 6, 2018 news release), IBAT is on track to placing its first extraction system in operation next year. This system is expected to provide enough capacity to produce commercial quantities of high purity 40% LiCl and provide environmental advantages compared to existing technologies, particularly in South America where the aquifers are being depleted over time.

Greg Mehos, Ph.D., P.E., an independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, approved and verified that the scientific and technical information contained in the release is accurate.

About IBAT

IBAT is an advanced disruptive technology company focused on lithium brine extraction. The company is in the process of creating and applying intellectual property related to lithium extraction from brines. IBAT's unique extraction process is environmentally friendly, low cost, and has the potential to produce high-quality, commercial grade lithium at a much faster rate than the current industry standards.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dr. John Burba"

President, CEO, and Director

Phone: (778) 939-4228

Forward-looking statements

This news release of International Battery Metals Ltd., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (the "company") includes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of regulation and legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's Annual Report and the company's other filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) available at the CSE's Internet site (www.thecse.com).