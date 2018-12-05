Peabody Honors Global Leadership And Innovation In Clean Coal Technologies

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 5, 2018 - Peabody today highlighted best-in-class clean coal technologies with the company's Fifth Annual Peabody Global Clean Coal Leadership Awards. The awards were presented at POWER-GEN International in Orlando, Fla., and recognized outstanding examples of leadership and innovation among coal-fueled generating plants and projects, with honorees represented from China, India and the United States.

"Coal is an essential part of the global energy mix, and technology is the path to a future of energy security, economic progress and environmental solutions," said Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Kellow. "As a long-time advocate for high-efficiency, low-emissions and carbon capture technologies, Peabody applauds this year's honorees for their exceptional work in advancing these key areas."

This year, Peabody named top performers within the categories of High-Efficiency Low-Emissions Leadership and Innovation; High-Efficiency and Sustainability Leadership and Innovation; and Carbon Capture and Storage Pioneer. The award honorees included:

Huaibei Shenergy Power Generation Co., Ltd – Honored for High-Efficiency Low-Emissions Leadership and Innovation. The 1,350-megawatt ultra-supercritical coal-fueled generation unit is currently under construction in China and is expected to be among the most efficient coal-fueled generating plants in the world. Commission is targeted in 2020.

Nabha Power Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro – Recognized for High-Efficiency and Sustainability Leadership and Innovation. The 1,400-megawatt powerplant in Rajpura, Punjab achieved the best heat rate and auxiliary power consumption in India's 660-megawatt class for FY 2017 – 2018 and has 100 percent dry fly ash utilization and zero liquid discharge.

Wyoming Integrated Test Center – Named Carbon Capture and Storage Pioneer. The test center is one of the few research and testing facilities at an operating coal-fueled generating plant and offers space for researchers to test CCUS technologies using 20 megawatts of coal-based flue gas. Additional research looks at taking carbon emissions from flue gas and turning it into a marketable commodity.

"Our 2018 recipients reinforce the major environmental benefits that can be achieved using today's advanced coal-fueled generation technologies as well as the tremendous possibilities for technology in the future," said Vice President of Coal Generation and Emissions Technologies Holly Krutka.

The Peabody Global Clean Coal Leadership Awards program was established in 2014 to showcase coal-fueled power plants for top environmental performance, highlight innovative leadership and improve education about the benefits of clean coal technologies.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) is the leading global pure-play coal company and a member of the Fortune 500, serving power and steel customers in more than 25 countries on six continents. Peabody offers significant scale, high-quality assets, and diversity in geography and products. Peabody is guided by seven core values: safety, sustainability, leadership, customer focus, integrity, excellence and people. For further information, visit PeabodyEnergy.com.

