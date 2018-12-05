Beauce Gold Fields Secures $550,000 Financing Required for Listing on Tsx Venture Exchange

MONTREAL, Dec. 05, 2018 - HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ”) (TSX Venture: HPQ) is pleased to inform shareholders that HPQ subsidiary, Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (“BGF”) has raised the minimum $550,000 concurrent private placement required for it’s listing on the TSX-Venture Exchange (“Exchange”) under the reserved stock symbol BGF.



Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of HPQ Beauce Gold Fields subsidiary stated, “I would like to thank everyone who has subscribed to the private placement for the listing of BGF. This will allow HPQ to unlock the full potential value of the Beauce Gold property through a fresh new entity starting with a tight capital structure.” Mr. Levasseur also stated “The Beauce is Canada’s last underexplored historical placer mining camp. It’s similar to the placer to hard rock exploration projects in the Yukon or the Cariboo district in BC, that were both placer gold mining camps as well, but recently had major gold discoveries. Combining our large claims holding in St-Simon-Les-Mines together with our increasing knowledge of the geology, we believe we have narrowed the search in exploring for a hard rock gold deposit”

TSX-V Conditional Approval and Concurrent Private Placement

The Listing of BGF was conditional to closing the private placement. The listing is also conditional to the submission of the Listing Application, the required financial statements plus various supporting documents that HPQ is submitting to the Exchange for satisfactory review.

Following the satisfactory review, the Date of Record and subsequent Distribution and Listing Date will be announced.

In this regard, the BGF's notice for filing in connection with this Private Placement will be the following basis:

3,500,000 hard-cash units (HC Units) at the price of $0.10 per HC Unit for total of $350,000.00 1,666,666 flow-through units (FT Units) at the price of $0.12 per FT Unit for total of $200,000.00

Each HC Unit will be comprised of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 per share for two years following the closing date. Each FT Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one warrant, with each full warrant allowing the holder to purchase one common share at the exercise price of $0.18 per share for a period of two years following the closing date.

Beauce Gold Fields – A Tight Capital Structure at Listing

Transactions Number of Shares Private Placement to HPQ 200,000 Spin-out – Shares at $0.10 per Share 13,350,000 HPQ Direct Ownership (≈ 15%) 2,870,000 Distributed to HPQ Shareholders (≈55%) 10,680,000 Flow Through Private Placement at $0.12 per Share 1,666,666 Hard Cash Private Placement at $0.10 per Share 3,500,000 BGF Shares outstanding at Listing 18,716,666 Warrants- Private Placement 4,333,333 Warrants – HPQ warrant holders * 4,158,350 Stock Option Plan (rolling 10%) 1,900,000 Fully Diluted Capital 29,108,349

* Subject to adjustment based on the final HPQ Ratio upon the Ex-Distribution Date.

About Beauce Gold Fields

BGF is a wholly owned subsidiary of HPQ Silicon into which HPQ gold assets were transferred. Subject to approval by TSX-V, HPQ is in the process of listing BGF as a new public junior gold company, following the approval by shareholders during HPQ AGM held on Aug. 10, 2018, of the proposed terms of the plan of arrangement.

The Beauce Gold Fields project is a unique, historically prolific gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. Comprising of a block of 152 claims 100% owned by HPQ, the project area hosts a six kilometre long unconsolidated gold-bearing sedimentary unit (a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite). Textural observations (angularity) of gold nuggets suggest a relatively proximal source and therefore a short transport distance. The gold in saprolite indicates a close proximity to a bedrock source of gold, providing possible further exploration discoveries. The property was also hosts numerous historical gold mines that were active from 1860s to the 1960s (see HPQ SEDAR-filed report).

Find more information at: www.beaucegold.com

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed resource company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified High Purity, Solar Grade Silicon Metal (SoG Si) producer and a manufacturer of multi and monocrystalline solar cells of the P and N types, required for production of high performance photovoltaic conversion.

HPQ’s goal is to develop, in collaboration with industry leaders, PyroGenesis (TSX-V:PYR) and Apollon Solar, that are experts in their fields of interest, the innovative PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors (QRR)”, a truly 2.0 Carbothermic process (patent pending), which will permit the transformation and purification of quartz (SiO 2 ) into high purity silicon metal (Si) in one step and reduce by a factor of at least two-thirds (2/3) the costs associated with the transformation of quartz (SiO 2 ) into SoG Si. The pilot plant equipment that will validate the commercial potential of the process is on schedule to start mid-2019.

Disclaimers:

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S un der the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

