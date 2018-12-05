ExGen Announces Unit Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, Dec. 05, 2018 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of up to 3,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit, for gross proceeds of up to $150,000. Each unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of three (3) years after the closing. The warrants have an acceleration provision whereby if the closing price of ExGen’s common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is at least $0.10 for a period of ten (10) consecutive trading days (whether or not trading occurs on all such days), ExGen will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 days from the date of issuance of a news release by ExGen announcing the accelerated exercise period.



The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 20, 2018, and is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. For further details on the offering, please contact ExGen. All securities issued in connection with the offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and a day from the date of closing. The net proceeds from the offering will be used for general working capital.

About ExGen Resources Inc.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in respect of: the private placement, including the potential closing date of the private placement, the potential use of proceeds of the private placement and the potential accelerated expiry date of the warrants; and ExGen’s business model, goals and approach as a project accelerator, including ExGen’s intention to fund projects through joint ventures and partnerships, and its intention to diversify its portfolios of projects across exploration states and commodity groups. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. This forward-looking information reflects ExGen's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to ExGen and on assumptions ExGen believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the current share price of ExGen's common shares; TSX Venture acceptance and market acceptance of the offering; ExGen’s current and initial understanding and analysis of its projects; ExGen's general and administrative costs remaining constant; and market acceptance of ExGen's business model, goals and approach. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of ExGen to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the early stage development of ExGen and its projects; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting ExGen; timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of other assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of other risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in ExGen's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although ExGen has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. ExGen does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.