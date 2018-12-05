Pacton Gold Corporate Update and Appointment of "Pilbara Gold Rush" identity Johnathon Campbell as Field Logistics Manager

VANCOUVER, Dec. 5, 2018 - Pacton Gold Inc. (TSXV: PAC, OTC: PACXF, FSE: 2NKN) (the "Company" or "Pacton") is pleased to provide a brief corporate update on the Company's Pilbara Gold strategy and plans going forward into 2019. Throughout 2018, Pacton strived to build a premium land package of the most promising gold prospects throughout the Pilbara basin of NW Australia. The Pacton team believes the Company's strategy has been highly successful to date on securing the most economical and accessible gold deposits in the region. This was a primary objective of our team in our effort to meet the expectations of major stakeholders and for all of Pacton's investors. This objective continues to be a key part of the Pacton strategy going forward into 2019.

As a result of the Company's success in implementing its strategy over the past year, Pacton is now ready to commence the next phase of its corporate growth plan. Pacton is determined to become a premier player in the exploration, discovery and production of Pilbara gold from all prospective and licensed tenements. This requires Pacton to grow its team and attain further expertise in the areas of jurisdictional regulations, native issues and existing infrastructural opportunities.

Pacton is pleased to announce that Johnathon Campbell has been appointed Field Logistics Manager of the Company. Mr. Campbell has worked in the mining industry for over 18 years for some of Australia's leading miners. He has held roles with companies such as BHP, Newmont and Anglo Ashanti and is most well-known for his discovery and pegging of leases that started what is now known as the Pilbara gold rush. Pacton is confident that Mr. Campbell will bring his local expertise to the team, further enhancing the Company's effectiveness in meeting its commitments to shareholders and its strategic goals throughout the Pilbara.

"Securing the services of Johnathan will enhance Pacton's ability to execute its future exploration programs in the Pilbara. Johnathan's considerable experience in the mining industry and his understanding of native title issues in the Pilbara will benefit Pacton significantly. The Board of Pacton welcomes Johnathon to Pacton's management team and looks forward to further developments with his participation as a leader in an official capacity. He has been integral in putting the Pilbara gold story on the map and his knowledge of the Pilbara region will resonate positively with the members of the Pacton team," stated Alec Pismiris, Interim President and CEO.

About Pacton Gold

Pacton Gold is a well-financed Canadian explorer with key strategic partners focused on the exploration and development of high grade conglomerate and orogenic gold properties located in the district-scale Pilbara gold rush in Western Australia.

