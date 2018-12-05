Zijin Files Notice of Variation

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this document, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this document.

VANCOUVER, Dec. 5, 2018 - Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd. (SH:601899, SEHK:2899) ("Zijin") today announced that it has filed and mailed a notice of variation (the "Notice of Variation") to the shareholders of Nevsun Resources Ltd. ("Nevsun"), varying the terms of Zijin's friendly takeover bid (the "Offer"), to incorporate certain comments that Zijin received in a comment letter from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Notice of Variation does not amend the expiry time or the consideration to be paid under the Offer.

The Offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Nevsun Shares") for C$6.00 per Nevsun Share expires on December 28, 2018. The Nevsun Board of Directors continues to recommend that Nevsun shareholders ACCEPT the Zijin Offer by tendering their shares as noted in the Zijin circular.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Messrs. Chen Jinghe (Chairman), Lan Fusheng, Zou Laichang, Lin Hongfu, Fang Qixue, and Ms. Lin Hongying as executive directors, Mister. Li Jian as non-executive director, and Messrs. Lu Shihua, Zhu Guang, Sit Hoi Wah, Kenneth, and Cai Meifeng as independent non-executive directors.

By Order of the Board of Directors

Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd..*

Chen Jinghe

Chairman

20 November 2018, Fujian, the PRC

* The Company's English name is for identification purpose only

Cautionary Statement Respecting the Offer

