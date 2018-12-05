Sparton Resources Inc.: Private Placement Financing

TORONTO, Dec. 05, 2018 - Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV.SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into, effective December 5, 2018, an agreement for a private placement financing totalling $50,000 through the sale of 714,286 flow through shares to one accredited investor.

Each Flow Through Common Share. is priced at $0.07. The placement is non brokered and no finders fees or commissions are being paid.

Proceeds will be used for expenditures on the Company’s Canadian Exploration Programs including drilling activities on the Bruell Project in the Val D’Or East Quebec gold area.

Resale of the shares is subject to normal restrictions under TSX Venture Exchange Policy and the transaction is subject to final regulatory approval.

Bruell Drilling Program

Six drill holes are planned totalling approximately 1000 meters to follow up the gold mineralization located in last seasons program. These will test the extensions at depth and laterally of the known zones and the new shear zone mineralization found in the final hole (SP 18-03) drilled last April. See Sparton News Release dated May 28, 2018 for details. The current program will involve vertical and lateral step out holes located 50 and 100 meters from hole SP 18-03. (See map posted on Sparton website www.spartonres.ca).

For more information contact:

A. Lee Barker, M.A Sc., P. Eng., P.Geol.

President and CEO

Tel./Fax: 647-344-7734 or Mobile: 416-716-5762

Email: info@spartonres.ca Website: www.spartonres.ca



