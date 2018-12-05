Ximen Mining Corp. Announces Final Payment Made on NSR Purchase Agreement Brett Gold Epithermal Project

VANCOUVER, December 5, 2018 - (TSX-V: XIM) Ximen Mining Corp. is pleased to announce that it has further amended the terms pertaining to an agreement for the purchase of the net smelter return royalty from American CuMo Mining Corp. (TSX-V: MLY) on certain mineral claims comprising the Brett Gold property where the final payment of $930,000 due on or before February 20, 2020, shall be reduced to $720,000 and paid by way of an issuance of 2,400,000 common shares at the deemed price of $0.30 per common share. The foregoing payment shall complete the purchase of such net smelter royalty.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects. Ximen's two Gold projects, The Gold Drop Project and Brett Gold Project are located in southern British Columbia. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XM and WKN with the number as A1W2EG

